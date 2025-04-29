WATCH: Chuck Todd Has a Meltdown Defending Media’s Cover-Up of Biden's Cognitive Decline

Chuck Todd completely lost it during an appearance on Chris Cillizza’s podcast on Monday, as he desperately tried to defend the media against accusations that it helped hide Joe Biden’s cognitive decline from voters.

“This is not a media failure. This is a failure of the Democratic Party,” Todd whined, brushing off the obvious and accusing critics of “virtue signaling.”

“And I just sort — sort of, the virtue signaling that some people have done to try to say that the media missed the story,” he said before insisting, “They didn't miss this story.”

Excuse me? This is a stunning denial considering how obvious Biden’s issues were from the beginning of his presidency, and how the media went to extraordinary lengths to pretend everything was fine, or insisting videos of Joe Biden appearing frail and confused were “cheap fakes.”

Todd went even further, calling the media criticism a “right-wing manufactured right-wing premise” meant to “stain the media.”

Are you getting flashbacks of the “cheap fakes” nonsense from last year? Because it’s the same thing. We’ve gone from “How dare you question Joe Biden’s cognitive health?” to “How dare you question the media’s coverage of Joe Biden’s cognitive health?”

And don't get me started on the "stutter" nonsense.

Apparently, in Todd’s mind, it’s not the media’s fault for ignoring Biden’s condition; it’s conservatives’ fault for pointing it out.

Watching a compilation of Democrats lying about Biden’s cognitive ability strikes me as the single most potent vector of attack in these elections



Add Kamala’s lies to this and it’s game over



These people lied their asses off



And we need people to be reminded of this pic.twitter.com/RbJGr3BLH3 — Gummi (@gummibear737) July 22, 2024

Sure, Todd admitted that MSNBC and CNN were packed with pundits who “carried water for Joe Biden,” but he insisted that the only guilty parties were the ones who were “not journalists.”

“I just refuse to accept this, this stupid premise because it's a right-wing manufactured right-wing premise in order to, to stain the media,” Todd sputtered. “The media's got plenty of things to attack them for, and there are MSNBC and CNN and, and pundits that absolutely carried water for Joe Biden, but that do — they're not journalists. They’re former strategists that carried the water for Joe Biden.”

Todd’s meltdown reached peak absurdity when he compared the media’s Biden coverage to the WMD during the Iraq War. “This isn’t WMDs,” Todd insisted. “That was a press failure, massive press failure. This was not that failure.” In other words: when the media screws up, just move the goalposts and pretend it’s not their fault.

Ultimately, Todd pinned the blame for Biden’s obvious decline not on the media that hid it, but on the Democratic establishment. “Ultimately, the people at fault are Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, Jill Biden, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, every elected member of Congress,” he said, trailing off before he could list every Democrat in Washington.

NEW: MSNBC's Chuck Todd has a meltdown over right-wing "virtue signalers" who are calling out the media for covering up Biden's mental decline.



The media is so mad they got caught.



Todd says the media was *not* covering up his mental decline and that the real blame should… pic.twitter.com/HDEcJKEvuf — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 28, 2025

Chuck Todd’s meltdown is a perfect example of why so few Americans trust the corporate media anymore. They weren’t just asleep at the wheel—they were helping steer the Biden bus off the cliff, and now they expect a pat on the back for occasionally tapping the brakes. They’re trying to rewrite history and tell us that “real journalists” actually did cover Biden’s cognitive decline.

