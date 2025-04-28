Tom Homan Savages the Biden Admin With Latest Border Stats

Matt Margolis | 10:29 AM on April 28, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

At a White House press conference on Monday, Border Czar Tom Homan didn’t waste a second setting the record straight: President Donald Trump has delivered the most secure border in American history, while Joe Biden’s disastrous policies shattered it on purpose. Drawing from four decades of frontline experience, Homan dismantled the left’s narrative and emphasized that border security isn’t just back — it’s stronger than ever under Trump’s leadership.

“I started in the Border Patrol in 1984. I’ve been at this for over 40 years,” Homan said. “Every president I ever worked for took border security seriously because you can’t have national security if you don’t have strong border security.” 

Homan pointed out that even Democrats like Bill Clinton and Barack Obama took steps to strengthen the border, recognizing the national security implications. He didn’t mince words about Biden’s record. 

“Joe Biden was the first president in the history of this nation who came into office and unsecured a border on purpose. That’s just a fact,” he said.

Recalling the transition after President Trump’s first term, Homan added, “We handed the Biden administration the most secure border of my lifetime, and he unsecured it on purpose.”

Now, under President Trump’s second administration, Homan said, the border is stronger than ever. “Border numbers are historic low,” he declared. “Today as I’m standing here, we have the most secure border in the history of this nation, and the numbers prove it.”

Homan also broke down the staggering success of President Trump’s border policies, hammering home the dramatic reversal from the Biden years.

“We just rolled the numbers, and let me talk about a few numbers that are important to me,” Homan said. “Under the Biden administration, we averaged over 11,000 many days, over 12,000, even some days 15,000 illegal entrants to the United States. 15,000.”

The difference today could not be more striking. 

“You know what the number was the last 24 hours? 178. Fifteen thousand to 178, unprecedented success,” he noted, calling the progress nothing short of historic.

Homan also exposed the collapse in “got-aways” — illegal aliens seen on drone or sensor traffic but never apprehended. 

“Average day under Joe Biden, more than 1,800 got-aways. Yesterday, 38,” he said. “Thirty-eight too many? We’ll get that to zero, but we went from 1,800 to 38.”

He pointed to another critical metric: the number of illegal aliens released into the country. 

“From January 20 to April 1 last year, 184,000 were released under Biden. Under this administration, nine,” Homan explained, adding that of those nine, four were material witnesses in criminal trials, four had extreme medical emergencies, and one was a humanitarian case.

“This is unprecedented success,” Homan said. “The border’s secure. President Trump’s saving lives. President Trump has proven no one does this better than President Trump. There is no equal. There’s not even close.”

