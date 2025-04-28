Trump Created the Most Epic Border Security Display Ever on the White House Lawn

Democrats spent years insisting that there was no border crisis, but the American people saw the truth with their own eyes. Illegal immigration became a driving issue in the 2024 election and helped propel Trump back into the White House. Yet despite the message from voters, Democrats still haven’t learned their lesson. They continue to prioritize the interests of illegal immigrants over their own constituents and stubbornly deny the very real crisis that President Trump is working to fix.

President Donald Trump just turned their denial into an epic display of truth that has liberal heads exploding across Washington. In a masterful trolling of the open-borders crowd, the White House lawn transformed overnight into a rogues' gallery of criminal illegal aliens who have been arrested under Trump's administration.

"Good Morning from The White House!" White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt wrote in a post on X Monday morning.

Good Morning from The White House! pic.twitter.com/1fhjzMU2gR — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) April 28, 2025

The White House also posted its own message.

We will hunt you down. You will face justice. You will be deported — and you will never set foot on American soil again.



Oh, and your mugshot may just end up on a yard sign at the White House. pic.twitter.com/hWhcxkCWHq — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 28, 2025

Each sign features a mugshot with "ARRESTED" emblazoned across the top, along with each perpetrator's heinous crimes from assault with guns to rape and murder.

The White House highlighted several higher-profile cases featured on the yard signs. There's a poster of Jose Enrique Pol Troncoso, a 31-year-old Dominican national arrested earlier this month by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Miami. He was convicted of fentanyl possession and carrying a concealed weapon. His criminal histo also includes cocaine and heroin possession and stalking in Orange County, Florida, according to the White House. Last month, ICE Houston arrested 66-year-old Guatemalan national Norberto Che Xol, whose photo is also featured at the White House Monday. He was convicted of indecent sexual contact with a child in Harris County, Texas.

The White House also displayed a sign featuring Virginia Basora Gonzalez. You remember her, right? She's the Dominican national previously deported for fentanyl trafficking, who broke down in tears when federal agents arrested her again in Philadelphia last month.

🇺🇸Virginia Basora-Gonzalez, a previously deported alien felon convicted of fentanyl trafficking, was arrested by @ICEgov in Philadelphia after illegally reentering the U.S.



She wept when taken into custody (picture attached). pic.twitter.com/qwTpCgTRu9 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 18, 2025

This display isn't just about showing mugshots. It's about exposing the human cost of Democrats' reckless border policies, which haven’t changed since the election. Each sign represents an American victim who suffered because liberals prioritized illegal aliens over citizen safety.

“Within the first 100 days, President Trump kept this promise to the nation,” Alex Pfeiffer, Trump’s Principal Deputy Communications Director, wrote in a post on X. “Border crossings are down over 95% on both the southern and northern borders. Migrant shelters are empty and caravans are turning around.”

He added, “Promise made, promise kept.”

The mainstream media won't show you these shocking revelations about criminal illegal aliens, but PJ Media continues exposing the truth about our border crisis.