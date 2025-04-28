Trump Created the Most Epic Border Security Display Ever on the White House Lawn

Matt Margolis | 9:15 AM on April 28, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Democrats spent years insisting that there was no border crisis, but the American people saw the truth with their own eyes. Illegal immigration became a driving issue in the 2024 election and helped propel Trump back into the White House. Yet despite the message from voters, Democrats still haven’t learned their lesson. They continue to prioritize the interests of illegal immigrants over their own constituents and stubbornly deny the very real crisis that President Trump is working to fix.

Advertisement

President Donald Trump just turned their denial into an epic display of truth that has liberal heads exploding across Washington. In a masterful trolling of the open-borders crowd, the White House lawn transformed overnight into a rogues' gallery of criminal illegal aliens who have been arrested under Trump's administration. 

"Good Morning from The White House!" White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt wrote in a post on X Monday morning.

The White House also posted its own message.

Each sign features a mugshot with "ARRESTED" emblazoned across the top, along with each perpetrator's heinous crimes from assault with guns to rape and murder.

 The White House highlighted several higher-profile cases featured on the yard signs.

There's a poster of Jose Enrique Pol Troncoso, a 31-year-old Dominican national arrested earlier this month by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Miami. He was convicted of fentanyl possession and carrying a concealed weapon. His criminal histo also includes cocaine and heroin possession and stalking in Orange County, Florida, according to the White House.

Last month, ICE Houston arrested 66-year-old Guatemalan national Norberto Che Xol, whose photo is also featured at the White House Monday. He was convicted of indecent sexual contact with a child in Harris County, Texas.

Advertisement

The White House also displayed a sign featuring Virginia Basora Gonzalez. You remember her, right? She's the Dominican national previously deported for fentanyl trafficking, who broke down in tears when federal agents arrested her again in Philadelphia last month. 

This display isn't just about showing mugshots. It's about exposing the human cost of Democrats' reckless border policies, which haven’t changed since the election. Each sign represents an American victim who suffered because liberals prioritized illegal aliens over citizen safety.

“Within the first 100 days, President Trump kept this promise to the nation,” Alex Pfeiffer, Trump’s Principal Deputy Communications Director, wrote in a post on X. “Border crossings are down over 95% on both the southern and northern borders. Migrant shelters are empty and caravans are turning around.”

Advertisement

He added, “Promise made, promise kept.”

The mainstream media won't show you these shocking revelations about criminal illegal aliens, but PJ Media continues exposing the truth about our border crisis. Want uncensored coverage of President Trump's bold actions and the Democrats' dangerous denial? Join PJ Media VIP today using code FIGHT for 60% off and support real journalism that puts Americans first.

Matt Margolis

“He’s a great columnist. I think he’s terrific.”  - Mark Levin

Matt Margolis is a conservative commentator and columnist. His work has been cited on Fox News and national conservative talk radio, including The Rush Limbaugh Show, The Mark Levin Show, and The Dan Bongino Show. Matt is the author of several books and has appeared on Newsmax, OANN, Real America’s Voice News, and even CNN.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to tips@mattmargolis.com

Read more by Matt Margolis
Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: DONALD TRUMP WHITE HOUSE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Recommended

SHAMEFUL: Media Attacks Republican Women as Ugly — and Why It’s About to Get So Much Worse Scott Pinsker
The Morning Briefing: Peace-Loving Trump Doesn't Even Know How to Hitler Stephen Kruiser
Brace Yourself: New Trump Scandal Could Be the Biggest of Them All! Robert Spencer
Best Pride Month Ever! Alphabet Orgs Struggle to Stay Solvent as Corporations Drop Support. Athena Thorne
A Frail Joe Biden Manages to Offend Multitudes During Pope’s Funeral Matt Margolis
New York Times Downplays Pilot Error in Deadly D.C. Crash to Push Preferred Narrative Matt Margolis

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
MONDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit
New York Times Downplays Pilot Error in Deadly D.C. Crash to Push Preferred Narrative
Here Are Some 2025 NFL Draft Picks I'd Rather Hear About Than Shedeur Sanders
Advertisement