Democrats' Latest Immigration Propaganda Stunt Just Blew Up in Their Faces

Remember when Democrats thought they could manipulate public opinion by turning an alleged MS-13 gang member into their poster child for "wrongful deportation"? Well, that plan just crashed and burned spectacularly.

The left's desperate attempt to paint Kilmar Abrego Garcia as some innocent "Maryland man" wrongly expelled from our country has completely backfired. A new CBS News poll shows Americans aren't buying what the Democrats are selling. By a decisive 12-point margin (56%-44%), Americans support President Trump's aggressive deportation program.

Most Americans think Mr. Trump's policies have reduced border crossings. Most also continue to approve of his deportation program in general. Meanwhile, three-quarters say it isn't acceptable if some legal residents are detained by mistake as part of that program. A large eight in 10 say it wouldn't be acceptable if some legal residents are deported to foreign countries.

Even more embarrassing for Democrats, that support has actually increased from earlier this month.

🚨 JUST ANNOUNCED: CBS poll finds by 12-point margin, Americans approve of Trump's program to seek out and deport illegals, 56%-44%, up from +8 earlier this month



Independents support this by 8 points, 54%-46%.



Males by 26 points, 63%-37%. pic.twitter.com/GBS4wvdhd7 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 27, 2025

But wait, it gets better. Independent voters—you know, the ones Democrats desperately need—back Trump's deportation policies by 8 points (54%-46%). And men? They're all in, supporting deportations by a whopping 26-point margin (63%-37%).

This shouldn't surprise anyone paying attention. While Democrats and their media lapdogs have been busy shedding crocodile tears over Kilmar Abrego Garcia, they ignore or dispute his MS-13 ties, and completely ignore the domestic abuse accusations against him or his suspected involvement in human smuggling. Some innocent victim.

The Democrats' strategy of championing illegal immigrants while ignoring American citizens' concerns about border security is proving to be political suicide. Trump's immigration policies are working exactly as intended, with most Americans recognizing that border crossings have decreased under his leadership.

Even CNN was forced to admit the political shift under President Trump. In a segment about Trump’s surging approval earlier this month, CNN analyst Harry Enten broke it down: During Trump’s first term, his net approval on immigration was underwater by 12 points. Now, in 2025, he’s flipped the script. “He’s actually above water,” Enten noted. “This is one of his strongest issues at plus one points.” Enten emphasized that voter confidence has remained steady, making immigration a clear political strength for Trump. “This is an area where Donald Trump wants to focus,” he said, “because the bottom line is, this is an area in which the American people, at least the bare majority of them, seem to like what he’s doing.”

The contrast with Joe Biden’s disastrous handling of immigration couldn’t be more obvious. Enten highlighted polling from Biden’s last full month in office showing 62% of Americans believed the country was on the wrong track on immigration, with just 14% saying otherwise.

Today, it’s a totally different picture under Trump. As Enten explained, “45% say we’re on the right track compared to 42% who say we’re on the wrong track.” Summing it up, Enten said, “Americans like where we’re going on immigration policy under Donald Trump. Which is very different from where we were under Joe Biden.”

So here's a suggestion for Democrats: Instead of championing alleged gang members and trying to undermine our immigration laws, maybe try standing up for the American citizens you're supposed to represent. But we won't hold our breath waiting for that to happen.

