Another District Court Judge Goes Rogue Against Trump Administration

The judiciary’s assault on executive power has once again reared its ugly head.

A Bush-appointed federal judge just handed Maine's radical leftist government a major victory in its crusade to destroy women's sports. U.S. District Judge John A. Woodcock ordered the Trump administration to unfreeze federal education funding that was withheld after the state brazenly defied Trump’s executive order protecting women's sports from the radical transgender agenda.

Make no mistake about it, this is a direct challenge to President Trump's efforts to preserve fair competition and protect female athletes. The administration had rightfully frozen funding after Maine refused to comply with basic Title IX protections that keep biological males out of women's sports.

“The state of Maine requests a temporary restraining order to enjoin the United States Department of Agriculture and the United States Secretary of Agriculture from terminating, freezing, or otherwise interfering with the State’s access to federal funds based on alleged Title IX violations without following the process required by federal statute,” the ruling states. “The court orders the defendants to immediately unfreeze and release to the state of Maine any federal funding that they have frozen or failed or refused to pay because of the State’s alleged failure to comply with the requirements of Title IX.”

Barack Obama unilaterally reinterpreted Title IX in his final months in office to include “gender identity,” Donald Trump reversed that policy, and Joe Biden promptly restored the Obama standard. Trump reversed it again and legislation codifying that Title IX doesn’t apply to “gender identity” is stalled in Congress because Democrats blocked it in the Senate last month.

Have you ever noticed how the judiciary constantly tries to hide behind procedure when substantive arguments fail them? In 2020, we saw the courts claim that the Trump campaign didn’t have standing to challenge election results over suspected fraud over claims of lack of standing.

Judge Woodcock claimed the USDA under Secretary Brooke Rollins didn't follow proper protocols, completely ignoring the real issue at hand: Maine's assault on women's athletics.

The state of Maine argued that Secretary Rollins “cannot simply declare that the [s]tate of Maine is in violation of Title IX and terminate federal funding” because “Congress has expressly declared that to terminate or refuse to continue federal financial assistance to a recipient, the agency must first hold a hearing and then make an ‘express finding on the record’ that the recipient violated Title IX.”

The Trump administration wasn't having any of it. Acting Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Craig Trainor fired back with both barrels:

“The Department has given Maine every opportunity to come into compliance with Title IX, but the state’s leaders have stubbornly refused to do so, choosing instead to prioritize an extremist ideological agenda over their students’ safety, privacy, and dignity,” Acting Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Craig Trainor said in a statement. “The Maine Department of Education will now have to defend its discriminatory practices before a Department administrative law judge and in a federal court against the Justice Department. Governor Mills would have done well to adhere to the wisdom embedded in the old idiom—be careful what you wish for. Now she will see the Trump Administration in court.”

This is just the latest example of activist judges running interference for the radical left's gender ideology. Governor Janet Mills and her administration are so devoted to their extremist agenda that they're willing to sacrifice the rights of female athletes just to push their transgender narrative.

In addition to the sports controversy, the Department of Education launched an investigation into Maine schools for hiding student gender transitions from parents.

The battle lines are clearly drawn. On one side, we have the Trump administration fighting to protect women's sports and parental rights. On the other, we have leftist ideologues willing to sacrifice both on the altar of gender ideology. Something tells me this fight is far from over.

