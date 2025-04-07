Did Trump Red-Pill Bill Maher?

One of the left's favorite Donald Trump-hating comedians may be experiencing an unexpected awakening after his recent dinner at the White House with President Trump. Bill Maher, who has spent years mocking and criticizing Donald Trump, finally came face-to-face with the president in a meeting arranged by none other than Kid Rock.

Advertisement

And his first impressions might just send leftists into a tailspin.

During his "Club Random" podcast with Chris Cuomo on Sunday, Maher did something remarkable: he actually praised Trump's political effectiveness. Coming from one of Trump's harshest critics, this is nothing short of extraordinary.

"Trump really... is one of the most effective politicians,” he conceded. “Whatever you think of the policy and him as a person. Just as a politician, just understanding that [you should] always lean in to being more who you are."

But it gets better. Maher went on to acknowledge what Trump supporters have known all along: that Trump's authenticity sets him apart from the political establishment. He even admitted that Democrats are desperately searching for someone with Trump's genuine appeal but keep coming up empty-handed.

He’s right. If you go back and watch old episodes of “The Apprentice” on Prime Video, you’ll see that Trump is the same guy now as he was then.

The most telling moment came when Maher couldn't contain his enthusiasm for Trump's handling of the Taliban. He practically gushed over Trump's power move of sending Taliban leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar a photo of his house, a classic Trump moment that demonstrated real leadership instead of the weak-kneed diplomacy we've seen from the Biden administration.

Advertisement

"When he did that thing where the guy came in from the Taliban and he said, 'This is an aerial picture of your house. If during our withdrawal, one American is hurt, just know I know where you live. I was like, 'Oh, can we just play the music now? Because I don't care it's Donald Trump and he's the worst person ever, blah, blah, blah — I f***king love that!'"

Even more surprising was Maher's recognition of Trump's connection with everyday Americans. Even though he's a billionaire, Trump has maintained an authentic rapport with his base that career politicians can only dream of achieving.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Despite all this, nobody expects Maher to start wearing a MAGA hat or completely abandon his radical left-wing positions, but this unexpected praise for Trump signals a potential crack in the left's wall of hatred.

Maher has promised to reveal more details about the dinner on his April 11 show.

Hey everybody, thank you for all the interest in my dinner with the president last night – I promise, all will be revealed on the next @RealTimers on April 11. As it’s April 1 today, no one would believe what I said today anyway! — Bill Maher (@billmaher) April 1, 2025

Advertisement

While I don’t care enough to watch it, I’ll be interested in seeing the clips when he shares them on social media. But Maher's intellectual honesty in recognizing Trump's unique political talents might just help some liberals finally see what conservatives have known since 2016. Welcome to the real world, Bill. The red pill can be hard to swallow, but the truth has a way of becoming undeniable.

Want to support fearless journalism that exposes the Left and tells the stories the media won’t? PJ Media delivers the truth and holds the powerful accountable. Become a VIP member today—your support fuels our mission and unlocks exclusive content, podcasts, an ad-free experience, and more. Use code FIGHT for 60% off. It's a great time to become a part of our movement. Join now and stand for America-first journalism!