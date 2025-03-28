Stand Up Now While Democrats Are Weak

Recent polling shows Democratic Party favorability has cratered to the lowest level recorded since 1992. Let that sink in. Not even during the Republican revolution of '94 or the Tea Party wave were Democrats this unpopular. According to CNN, the party’s favorability is at a dismal 29%.

And it gets even better: Even their own base is abandoning ship.

Since Joe Biden stumbled into the White House in January 2021, the Democratic Party has experienced a catastrophic 20-point collapse in favorability from its own supporters, the CNN poll found. Democratic favorability plummeted from 81% to 63% among the party's supporters. When they're losing your ardent supporters at this rate, it tells us they have a serious issue.

This may be our best shot. Why? Because while Democrats are in disarray, the GOP maintains an impressive 79% support from its base. The contrast couldn't be clearer: Republicans stand united, Democrats are eating themselves alive, and we must take advantage of this opportunity.

But the Democrats have other problems as well. This is a party that doesn’t have a true leader. They are looking to the likes of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Bernie Sanders. No one else comes close.

This spells big trouble. Democrats in Congress typically benefit from a more unified base than Republicans, but that edge is gone. If Sanders and AOC wanted a prime opportunity to energize their wing of the party, they couldn’t ask for a better one.

These numbers leave no room for doubt—the Democratic establishment is watching its party unravel. The very figures their voters once saw as leaders are now fueling the rebellion, turning the base against them and driving a full-blown civil war within the party.

Party leadership is in complete disarray, and their so-called rising stars aren’t bridging the divide—they’re making it worse.

This is our time to act.

This is a full-blown crisis for Democrats, exposing the overwhelming rejection of their radical agenda. For years, they’ve relied on a compliant media to control the narrative—but that strategy is failing.

No matter how hard the press tries to prop them up, Americans aren’t buying it. The mask has slipped, revealing a party in chaos, alienating its base, and collapsing under failed policies. Once a well-oiled machine, Democrats are now a dysfunctional mess with no easy fix in sight. There’s a reason why Democrats are trying to manufacture scandals: they are desperate.

For conservatives, this is a prime opportunity to unite and drive the final nail in the leftist machine’s project’s coffin. While Democrats fracture, we stand ready to restore American values and commonsense governance.

