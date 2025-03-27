The Cover-up of Biden's Cognitive Decline Was Even Worse Than We Thought

While we've all witnessed Joe Biden's countless gaffes, confused wanderings, and incoherent ramblings over the past three years, what's been happening behind the scenes is far more disturbing than anyone imagined. A bombshell new book reveals that while the White House was busy assuring Americans that Biden was a "vigorous" leader fully capable of executing his duties, Kamala Harris's team was secretly planning for his potential departure — or death — as early as January 2023.

The revelations come from "FIGHT: Inside the Wildest Battle for the White House," a forthcoming book by Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes that exposes the shocking extent of the Biden administration's cover-up.

More startlingly still, the book also reports that aides to Kamala Harris, the vice-president who assumed the nomination then lost to Trump, “strategized around the possibility that Biden might die in office”. Such planning was led by Jamal Simmons, Harris’s White House communications director, Parnes and Allen report, and went as far as the drawing up of a “death-pool roster” of federal judges who might swear Harris in. Simmons “never told the vice president about the death-pool roster before leaving her camp in January 2023,” the authors write, “but he advised colleagues that he should be notified immediately if something happened to Biden, because he had worked out an entire communications strategy. And he left the spreadsheet with another Harris aide.”

Let’s put this into perspective, shall we? While White House physician Dr. Kevin O'Connor claimed that “President Biden remains a healthy, vigorous, 80-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency, to include those as Chief Executive, Head of State and Commander in Chief,” Kamala's team was maintaining spreadsheets of federal judges who could swear her in as president at a moment's notice.

The same administration that repeatedly mocked concerns about Biden's cognitive decline was actively preparing for multiple scenarios of his departure, including him leaving office "against his will." A campaign official admitted, "It shows what we had to do to prepare with the unique circumstances we had, which was an 80-plus-year-old president who was running."

The lengths to which Biden's handlers have gone to prop him up are equally alarming. The book reveals the White House used neon-colored tape on floors to guide his movements — a fact confirmed by an aide who casually noted, "He knows to look for that."

This is the same president whose press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, boldly claimed, "proves every day how he operates, how he thinks."

The Biden White House's desperate attempts to control Biden's public appearances were significant. They arranged carefully controlled interviews with friendly leftist radio hosts, demanding that only "approved" quotes be used.

This isn't just about an aging president's decline; it's about a massive deception perpetrated on the American people. While Harris's team was drawing up contingency plans for scenarios ranging from pre-primary departure to death in office, the administration was gaslighting the public about Biden's capabilities. The same people who lecture us about "democracy" and "transparency" have orchestrated one of the most scandalous cover-ups in presidential history.

There have been countless revelations exposing details about who was really running the White House and the extent to which Biden’s handlers tried to hide his cognitive decline. I long suspected that once he was out of office, there would be tell-alls with juicy details. That’s great and all, but will there be any accountability?

Will Dr. Kevin O'Connor be held accountable for his obviously sham medical reports? Or all the aides who were basically waking up and going to bed every day, wondering if Joe Biden would be alive. Will the handlers and aides who were making decisions on his behalf ever be subpoenaed by Congress to reveal what happened?

Biden may be out of office, but we can’t let this go.

