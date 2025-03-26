WATCH: Sen. Kennedy Shreds Radical Leftist Law Professor with His Signature Wit

Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) has never been one to suffer fools lightly, and during a recent Senate hearing, he exposed the dangerous and deeply biased views of Professor Mary Anne Franks, a radical leftist law professor with a disturbing hostility toward the U.S. Constitution. In classic Kennedy fashion, he used Franks’s own words to highlight her extremism, leaving her scrambling to defend herself.

Advertisement

Kennedy began by calling out Franks’s claim that concerns over Biden administration censorship were a “myth” while insisting that President Trump was the real threat to free speech. When pressed on whether her personal political beliefs influenced her objectivity, she denied it, setting the stage for Kennedy to dismantle that claim piece by piece.

He pointed to a December 2023 article Franks had written in the New York University Law Review, in which she smeared the Supreme Court’s Bruen and Dobbs rulings as tools of “racial patriarchy.” He read directly from her own words:

“When the Supreme Court declares that there is a constitutional right to armed self-defense in public, it openly embraces and promotes a culture that privileges white men’s ability to terrorize and kill those that they perceive as threats.”

She confirmed she had written it.

Kennedy continued, quoting another comment she had made: “And did you also say in that article, I'm gonna quote again, um, quote, ‘By simultaneously expanding white men’s right to kill and constricting women’s right not to die, this Supreme Court has turned the Constitution into a homicide pact as well.’ Did you write that?”

“That sounds like me,” she said smugly.

Kennedy let the absurdity of her words hang in the air. The Supreme Court, in her view, wasn’t upholding constitutional rights; it was enabling murder.

Advertisement

Kennedy shifted to Franks’s inflammatory social media history. He read one of her tweets from Nov. 7, 2024:

“The majority of Americans hate women. The majority of Americans hate women more than they love anything, including democracy.”

When asked if she stood by it, Franks, caught in her own rhetoric, weakly protested that she didn’t see the relevance.

Related: Sen. Kennedy Delivers Epic Takedown of Chuck Schumer

Kennedy didn’t let up, hitting her with yet another radical statement from 2022:

“You've just been tweeting up a storm. You said, quote, ‘There’s a reason why the conservative-dominated Supreme Court thinks the Constitution does not contain the right to an abortion but is convinced that it contains an individual right to possess firearms, and that reason is white male supremacy,’ close quote. Did I read that correctly?”

Franks refused to answer whether she still believed it, instead dodging with vague legal jargon. But Kennedy wasn’t interested in academic tap dancing.

“Do you really think the United States Supreme Court is guided by white male supremacy?” he pressed.

Franks once again tried to evade, and Kennedy delivered the final blow.

“And you expect us, as a Democratic witness, to take you seriously? Are you kidding me?”

This radical witness thinks that the “majority of Americans hate women more than they love anything” and that the Supreme Court upheld an individual right to bear arms because of “white male supremacy.”



Curb my NAUSEA. pic.twitter.com/jstBHiLltk — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) March 25, 2025

Advertisement

It was classic Kennedy: exposing the radical left’s utter contempt for the Constitution and their willingness to distort the law to fit their ideological agenda. Franks wasn’t there to provide legal analysis; she was there to push a partisan narrative that views constitutional rights as the enemy.

Related: Sen. John Kennedy Schools the Democrats in a Way That Only He Can

Kennedy’s brutal efficiency in dismantling Franks's arguments underscored an undeniable truth: The left’s so-called legal scholars aren’t interested in law or justice; they’re interested in reshaping the Constitution to serve their radical ideology. And as long as Kennedy is in the Senate, they won’t get away with it.

Want more unfiltered coverage of how radical leftists are trying to destroy our Constitution? Don't miss out — join PJ Media VIP today using code FIGHT for 60% off and help us continue exposing these dangerous ideologues in our institutions. Support fearless conservative journalism that tells it like it is.