WATCH: Unhinged Karen Tries to Steal MAGA Hat on NYC Subway — the Outcome Is Hilarious

Matt Margolis | 4:25 PM on March 21, 2025
AP Photo/Butch Dill

This story is so good. A video of a deranged white liberal woman triggered beyond reason on the New York subway over a non-white Trump supporter wearing a classic red MAGA hat? 

The video shows the woman berating the young man, making a scene on the subway, and calling him racist solely because he is wearing a Trump hat. And the best part is that she got exactly what she deserved in the end.

Of course, the delicious irony of a white leftist calling a person of color "racist" for supporting Trump would be hilarious if it weren't so pathetically predictable. These self-appointed warriors of "social justice" continue to show their true colors, exposing themselves as the real racists they accuse others of being.

The video, which has set conservative social media ablaze, shows the unhinged Karen initiating the confrontation inside a subway car, believing that her whiteness gives her the moral authority to lecture a minority about what political views he's allowed to hold. 

"That's why he won. 'Cause of people like you," a man off-camera shouted at the woman.

"You're okay with that?” the woman asked, undeterred, before pointing at the kid in the MAGA hat and declaring, “He's a racist!"

"How can I be racist, bro?” the kid asked. “Look at this."

Trump Makes Amazing Promise to NASA Astronauts Biden Left Stranded in Space

When her verbal assault didn't achieve the desired effect, she escalated to physical intimidation.

And that’s when karma decided to have a little fun. As the MAGA supporter and his friend — both exercising almost superhuman restraint — left the subway car, the unhinged woman made a grab for his MAGA hat and ran after them onto the platform. But in a moment of pure slapstick perfection, her righteous rampage came to a screeching halt when she tripped over her own sandals and went full face-plant, eating pavement in front of everyone. Poetic justice has never been so entertaining.

I could watch this all day.

The best part, aside from her falling flat on her face, was how the dude’s friend rushed to take a picture of her flat on the ground after she ate the pavement.

I Wore My MAGA Hat on Vacation… Here's How It Went

As you can imagine, the memes started flowing soon after this went viral.

This might be my favorite:

This incident perfectly illustrates the dangerous pattern of leftist intimidation tactics in public spaces, particularly in deep-blue urban areas. The fact that white liberals feel entitled to physically confront conservatives, especially minorities who dare to think for themselves, tells you everything you need to know about the modern Democratic Party.

Matt Margolis

“He’s a great columnist. I think he’s terrific.”  - Mark Levin

Matt Margolis is a conservative commentator and columnist. His work has been cited on Fox News and national conservative talk radio, including The Rush Limbaugh Show, The Mark Levin Show, and The Dan Bongino Show. Matt is the author of several books and has appeared on Newsmax, OANN, Real America’s Voice News, and even CNN.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected]

