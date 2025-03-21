WATCH: Unhinged Karen Tries to Steal MAGA Hat on NYC Subway — the Outcome Is Hilarious

This story is so good. A video of a deranged white liberal woman triggered beyond reason on the New York subway over a non-white Trump supporter wearing a classic red MAGA hat?

The video shows the woman berating the young man, making a scene on the subway, and calling him racist solely because he is wearing a Trump hat. And the best part is that she got exactly what she deserved in the end.

Of course, the delicious irony of a white leftist calling a person of color "racist" for supporting Trump would be hilarious if it weren't so pathetically predictable. These self-appointed warriors of "social justice" continue to show their true colors, exposing themselves as the real racists they accuse others of being.

The video, which has set conservative social media ablaze, shows the unhinged Karen initiating the confrontation inside a subway car, believing that her whiteness gives her the moral authority to lecture a minority about what political views he's allowed to hold.

"That's why he won. 'Cause of people like you," a man off-camera shouted at the woman.

"You're okay with that?” the woman asked, undeterred, before pointing at the kid in the MAGA hat and declaring, “He's a racist!"

"How can I be racist, bro?” the kid asked. “Look at this."

When her verbal assault didn't achieve the desired effect, she escalated to physical intimidation.

And that’s when karma decided to have a little fun. As the MAGA supporter and his friend — both exercising almost superhuman restraint — left the subway car, the unhinged woman made a grab for his MAGA hat and ran after them onto the platform. But in a moment of pure slapstick perfection, her righteous rampage came to a screeching halt when she tripped over her own sandals and went full face-plant, eating pavement in front of everyone. Poetic justice has never been so entertaining.

I could watch this all day.

Unhinged NYC woman loses it on a man in a MAGA hat—then karma knocks her down, literally.🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/aFgrAyxMLC — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) March 21, 2025

The best part, aside from her falling flat on her face, was how the dude’s friend rushed to take a picture of her flat on the ground after she ate the pavement.

As you can imagine, the memes started flowing soon after this went viral.

The part of the New York MAGA Hat video you didnt see. pic.twitter.com/2gF4tnePcK — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 21, 2025

Perfect analogy of the 2024 Presidential Race😂🤣



They got so close, yet so FAR AWAY!! pic.twitter.com/LbvgVPlRel — FBE Capital (@FinanceBanking9) March 21, 2025

This might be my favorite:

This incident perfectly illustrates the dangerous pattern of leftist intimidation tactics in public spaces, particularly in deep-blue urban areas. The fact that white liberals feel entitled to physically confront conservatives, especially minorities who dare to think for themselves, tells you everything you need to know about the modern Democratic Party.

