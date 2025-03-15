Democrats Just Got Roasted Bad For Their Filibuster Hypocrisy... By One of Their Own!

The federal government narrowly dodged another shutdown thanks to the passing of the Continuing Resolution on Friday. It was, however, unclear whether it would pass at all, because Republicans don’t have 60 votes in the Senate to invoke cloture and end debate on legislation. It turns out they did, because Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) was bluffing and got his bluff called.

But the real story here isn't about the debate over funding the government. It's about the Democrats' laughably inconsistent relationship with the filibuster, and how it's finally catching up with them.

Remember when the filibuster was, according to Democrats, racist? Squad member AOC branded the filibuster a "cherished relic of segregation."

But wait: didn’t AOC urge Senate Democrats to block the CR? Why, yes, she did.

It’s weird how that works, right? Sadly, it’s what we’ve come to expect from the Democrats.

Let's take a walk down memory lane. Democrats had no problem exploiting the filibuster to obstruct President George W. Bush's judicial nominees twenty years ago. But when Republicans gave them a taste of their own medicine during Obama's presidency, suddenly the filibuster became evil. In 2013, Harry Reid went nuclear and eliminated the filibuster for lower-court nominations—a move that spectacularly backfired when President Trump used that same rule change to confirm a record number of conservative judges.

Which brings me now to former Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, who stood firm in defending the filibuster even as her own party turned against her. Backlash against Sinema from her own party for not voting to abolish the filibuster so the Biden agenda could be steamrolled through Congress sparked a movement that made her completely unviable to Arizona Democrats. Her principled support of the filibuster cost Sinema her job, and now she’s calling out her former colleagues in Congress for their hypocrisy.

Change of heart on the filibuster, I see! https://t.co/q13rND50zC pic.twitter.com/dvkfVrSwJJ — Kyrsten Sinema (@kyrstensinema) March 15, 2025

Just surprised to see support for the “Jim Crow filibuster” here https://t.co/zohOh0E5st pic.twitter.com/AWQKGHN9CG — Kyrsten Sinema (@kyrstensinema) March 15, 2025

The lesson here is crystal clear: Democrats don't actually have principles regarding Senate rules—they have convenience. When the filibuster helps them, it's essential for democracy. When it hurts them, it's racist. In fact, the battle over the CR was a perfect example of why you shouldn't throw away institutional safeguards for short-term political gain. Had Democrats axed the filibuster, they wouldn’t even have been in a position to block the CR.

Next time Democrats start grandstanding about Senate rules, remember this moment. Their principles last exactly as long as they're politically expedient—and not a second longer.

