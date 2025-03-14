We're Closer to Peace Between Ukraine and Russia

Can you remember Joe Biden doing anything to achieve peace between Ukraine and Russia? I can’t. The only way to support Ukraine under Biden was to give it more money. Well, that’s not Donald Trump’s strategy. He wants peace. And we may be closer to it than ever.

Donald Trump is doing what he does best — making deals to save lives and end conflicts. Trump announced Friday that he held crucial discussions with Vladimir Putin about ending the bloody conflict in Ukraine and demonstrated once again why America needs real leadership, not basement-dwelling bureaucrats.

"We had very good and productive discussions with President Vladimir Putin of Russia yesterday, and there is a very good chance that this horrible, bloody war can finally come to an end," he said in a post on Truth Social.

This breakthrough comes as Ukrainian forces face increasingly dire circumstances. The situation on the ground proves just how catastrophically Biden's "strategy" has failed. Russian forces have made significant advances in the Kursk region, forcing Ukrainian troops into retreat.

As the Wall Street Journal reports:

Russian forces have advanced rapidly in Russia's Kursk region in recent days, placing supply lines to Ukrainian forces there under fire and leading troops to withdraw from several villages and the town of Sudzha, at times on foot. Ukrainian soldiers in the area and analysts who examine online videos and photos of troop movements haven't noted a complete encirclement of that magnitude there or elsewhere on the front line.

While Putin initially played hardball regarding an immediate ceasefire, he's showing signs of flexibility that were nowhere to be found during Biden's bumbling attempts at diplomacy. According to NBC News:

The comments by Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov after Putin met with Trump administration envoy Steve Witkoff echoed those of the Russian president, who said Thursday that he in theory accepted the ceasefire proposed by the United States and Ukraine — but only on terms tantamount to a victory over Ukraine. It was an emphatic "yes, but." “We agree with the proposals to stop the hostilities,” Putin said in a speech. But only if it leads “to long-term peace and eliminate the root causes of this crisis.”

Of course, Putin's conditions aren't exactly a cakewalk. He's demanding recognition of Crimea's annexation, guarantees against Ukraine joining NATO, and what he cryptically calls addressing the "root causes" of the conflict. As he put it: "We agree with the proposals to stop the hostilities" but only if it leads "to long-term peace and eliminate the root causes of this crisis."

As NBC News notes, the term “root causes” has a specific meaning here. It is “a reference to long-held Russian grievances about what it sees as NATO’s eastward expansion. Western officials and analysts reject this, saying Putin wants to subjugate Ukraine, drawing it into Russia’s sphere of influence and away from its European tilt.”

Obviously, Putin remains focused on securing his territorial gains in Ukraine and blocking its NATO membership. Still, Trump described Putin’s recent remarks as “a promising statement.”

Let's see how this plays out.

