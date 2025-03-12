We’re Even Closer to a GOP Senate Supermajority in 2026

The 2026 midterms are about more than just expanding the Republican majority; they’re about securing a filibuster-proof Senate to block Democrat obstruction. With strong candidate recruitment and a continued focus on issues that resonate with everyday Americans, the GOP has a real chance to solidify its ability to enact President Trump’s America First agenda without interference.

Several key Senate races present prime opportunities for Republican gains, particularly in states where Democrats are vulnerable due to retirements, shifting political dynamics, or past narrow victories.

And a fresh opportunity to flip a seat has opened up.

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) just became the latest Democrat to abandon ship ahead of what's shaping up to be a brutal 2026 election cycle for them. And, surprise, surprise — she's blaming Trump for her decision to call it quits.

"It was a difficult decision, made more difficult by the current environment in the country — by President Trump and what he's doing right now," Shaheen whined, perfectly encapsulating the left's perpetual Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Shaheen's retirement creates yet another headache for Chuck Schumer and his increasingly desperate Democrats. They're already dealing with the retirement announcements of Sens. Gary Peters (D-Mich.) and Tina Smith (D-Minn.). At this rate, Schumer might need anxiety medication to make it through 2026.

Peters’s and Smith’s announced retirements caught Democrats by surprise, as they’re both relatively young — by Senate standards — and in the prime of their political careers. Peters, who is 66, said he “never saw service in Congress as something you do your whole life.” Smith, who is 67, said she is “ready to prioritize other things — starting with my family.” Democrats also have to worry about defending Sen. Jon Ossoff’s (D) seat in Georgia, a state Trump won by two percentage points last year. The nonpartisan Cook Political Report projected last month that Republicans are favored to keep control of the Senate in the 2026 midterm elections.

Let's be honest — these Democrats aren't retiring because they're ready for shuffleboard and early bird specials. They see the writing on the wall. Even Peters admitted that he "never saw service in Congress as something you do your whole life." Translation: It's better to jump than be pushed.

The writing's on the wall, folks. These Democratic retirements aren't just routine turnover; they're a mass exodus ahead of what promises to be a conservative tsunami in 2026

Adding to Democrats' anxiety, heavyweight Republican contenders are already circling Shaheen's soon-to-be-vacant seat. Former Massachusetts Sen. Scott Brown has confirmed his interest, and former NH Gov. Chris Sununu hasn't "ruled it out completely."

Other top pickup opportunities besides Georgia, Michigan, and Minnesota include Virginia, which, while traditionally challenging for Republicans, could be in play if popular GOP figures like Glenn Youngkin jump in the race.

Meanwhile, an increasingly red New Jersey, along with shifting voter sentiment in New Mexico, offers additional opportunities. While some of these races remain long shots, a favorable political climate and strategic candidate choices could set the stage for a potential filibuster-proof Republican Senate majority in 2026.

