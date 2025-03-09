Here’s Why Democrats Are Trying To Force a Government Shutdown





The radical left is at it again, folks. As we approach the March 14 deadline to fund the government, Democrats are playing their favorite game: manufacturing a crisis to force through their bloated spending agenda.

While Republican leadership works tirelessly to pass a sensible continuing resolution (CR) that would freeze spending and secure our southern border, Democrats are deliberately orchestrating a shutdown. Their endgame? Protecting their precious slush funds and derailing President Trump's America First agenda.

And, of course, stop the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) dead in its tracks.

“Congress must keep the government open so that DOGE can continue to eliminate waste, fraud and abuse in our government. This continuing resolution is necessary to advance President Trump's agenda,” Rep. Andy Harris, the chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, said in a post on X. “I fully support it.”

That’s what’s at stake. Keeping the government funding will allow DOGE to maintain its vital oversight functions. But Democrats would rather shut down the government than allow transparency and accountability.

A vote on the CR is expected to happen on Tuesday and must pass before Friday at midnight.

The Republican-crafted CR is exactly what America needs right now. It would freeze out-of-control government spending, fund mass deportations of illegal aliens, secure our porous southern border, eliminate wasteful programs, and support President Trump's successful America First agenda. But apparently, that's too much common sense for the Democrats to handle.

Here's what really has Democrats losing sleep: The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). This watchdog agency has been exposing waste, fraud, and abuse within the bloated federal bureaucracy, and the left can't stand it. They're so desperate to shut down DOGE's oversight that they're willing to force a government shutdown to do it.

Chuck Schumer, in typical Democrat doublespeak, claims he's "always believed the only solution is a bipartisan solution." Yeah, they always believe in a “bipartisan solution” when they are in the minority.

The left's propaganda machine is already spinning lies about the CR cutting healthcare and veterans' benefits. It's the same tired playbook they've used for decades—crying wolf about program cuts, and tax cuts for the wealthy while protecting their corrupt spending schemes.

Here's the bottom line: Democrats aren't interested in fiscal responsibility or government efficiency. They're terrified of what DOGE might uncover next, and they want a shutdown to protect their swamp-dwelling allies, because that’s who Democrats really represent.

“We need Elon to keep doing his work at DOGE,” Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) said. “We need all of that great team to deliver, and then we can insert that into appropriations this summer for FY26.”

The choice is clear: Either support a reasonable CR that maintains essential government functions while advancing conservative priorities, or cave to the Democrats' extortion tactics. President Trump and Republican leadership understand what's at stake. The question is: Will enough Democrats put country over party before the clock runs out?

Of course, Democrats aren’t going to support the CR anyway. The real question is whether the slim GOP majority is entirely on board.

On Saturday, President Trump pressed Republicans to support the CR.

"Great things are coming for America, and I am asking you to give us a few months to get us through to September so we can continue to put the Country's ‘financial house’ in order,” he said in a post on Truth Social.

