Need More Proof Zelenskyy Messed Up Big Time?

Matt Margolis | 1:28 PM on March 01, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Since Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-Ky.) has been a vocal and consistent supporter of Ukraine. He has advocated for robust U.S. military and economic aid, describing it as “the best money we’ve ever spent” during a May 2023 visit to Kyiv, where he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. 

Despite occasionally aligning with former President Trump’s views—such as suggesting aid as loans in 2024—Graham has maintained that supporting Ukraine is in America’s vital security interests, pushing for bipartisan backing and even suggesting NATO membership for Ukraine if Russia renews hostilities post-conflict. His hawkish stance has drawn Russian criticism, including a 2023 arrest warrant, which he called a “badge of honor.”

Following the tense Oval Office confrontation between Zelenskyy, Trump, and Vance, Graham made his choice—and it wasn’t in favor of Zelenskyy.

In a press conference Friday afternoon, Graham shared his strong support for President Trump, revealing that the president was in a “very good mood” the previous night. When asked if he felt embarrassed by Trump, Graham firmly stated, “I have never been more proud of the president.” He also expressed pride in JD Vance for “standing up for our country,” emphasizing his admiration for Vance’s stance.

Graham then became extremely critical when discussing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He called what he witnessed in the Oval Office “disrespectful” and expressed serious concerns about future relations, saying, “I don’t know if we could ever do business with Zelenskyy again.” 

Graham also appeared on Fox News, offering another critical assessment of Zelenskyy. Graham revealed that he met with Zelenskyy earlier that day, where he “urged him to stay on message, be grateful, be thankful.” He further advised Zelenskyy to “keep it upbeat, keep it positive,” adding that they would discuss the details of security guarantees “later.” Graham described the meeting as an “absolute, utter disaster,” raising the question of whether Zelenskyy is “redeemable in the eyes of Americans.” He continued, saying, “Most Americans witnessing what they saw today would not want Zelensky to be their business partner, including me.”

Related: Stephen Miller Reveals What Triggered the Oval Office Showdown with Zelenskyy

Graham, who has visited Ukraine nine times since the war began, also spoke highly of President Trump’s recent actions. He shared that he spoke to Trump the night before, noting that the president was “upbeat about the deal.” Graham proudly stated, “I’ve never been more proud of President Trump for showing the American people and the world you don’t trifle with this man.” He described Trump as “very positive” and “very upbeat,” emphasizing the president’s desire to “get a ceasefire” and “end the war.” Graham contrasted this with Zelensky’s actions, claiming that Zelensky “felt like he needed to bait Trump in the Oval Office.” He also praised JD Vance, calling him “awesome” for his contributions to the discussion.

