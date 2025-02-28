WATCH: Hakeem Jeffries Asked to Provide Proof of GOP Medicaid Cuts, Comes up Empty

Have you noticed that the Democratic playbook hasn't changed in decades? For years, their attacks on Republicans haven’t changed. It’s always the same lines. “Republicans are for tax cuts for the rich!” “Republicans want to destroy Social Security!” “Republicans want to take away healthcare!” and so on.

After these narratives have never actually proven true in generations, you would think the Democrats would try something new. But the broken record keeps spinning. 

After Speaker Mike Johnson secured a narrow victory (217-213) to pass the budget resolution this week, Democrats immediately launched their predictable fear campaign, accusing Republicans of gutting Medicaid. Does the budget resolution gut Medicaid? No. But that’s not stopping them from saying it over and over and over.

Recently, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries was asked to provide evidence that the resolution guts Medicaid, and guess what? He couldn’t do it.

But when Daily Caller reporter Andi Napier asked Jeffries to provide actual evidence of these supposed Medicaid cuts, his response was as empty as President Biden's schedule.

“So Republicans have been very adamant that Medicaid will not be gutted by this budget resolution,” Napier began before asking, “What is the proof that Medicaid will be gutted by it? If there is any?”

Jeffries spent over a minute dancing around the question without providing a shred of concrete evidence. His big smoking gun? “Republicans are lying to the American people about Medicaid.” 

Wow, what compelling proof!

“The Republican budget authorizes up to $880 billion in cuts to Medicaid by directing the Energy and Commerce Committee to find those spending cuts,” he continued. “Everybody knows who has had any connection to the congressional budget that if you are directing the Energy and Commerce Committee to find up to $880 billion, if not more, in spending cuts, that means Medicaid.”

Oh, “everybody knows” what it means! That’s the secret password, apparently. 

Of course, what this really tells us is that Jeffries has zero proof; he just wants people to believe that’s what budget does and to take him at his word.

Yeah, not gonna happen.

“That will hurt children, hurt families, hurt everyday Americans with disabilities, and hurt seniors,” Jeffries continued. “I can't say it any other way. Republicans are lying. Prove me wrong. There's nothing more that I would like better — that we, as House Democrats, would like better than for Republicans to prove us wrong, that they are not planning to cut Medicaid.”

That's not how this works, Hakeem. You're making the accusations, so the burden of proof is on YOU. Democrats can't just make wild claims and then demand Republicans prove them wrong.   Imagine having the audacity to make an accusation and put the onus on others to prove him wrong. 

The truth is, Democrats have no message and no plan to counter President Trump's agenda. All they have left is recycling the same scare tactics they've been using since the Reagan administration. It's pathetic, predictable, and proves just how desperate they've become.

