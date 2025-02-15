This Focus Group’s Findings Spells Disaster for Democrats

In recent months, Democrats have manufactured an elaborate narrative around Donald Trump's push to streamline government operations and eliminate waste, branding it as a "constitutional crisis." This exaggerated portrayal overlooks a critical reality: many Americans, particularly those who are politically moderate, actually support Trump's initiatives aimed at reducing the size of government.

Advertisement

A recent focus group composed of Arizona swing voters, including those who previously backed Joe Biden, revealed a striking consensus on this issue: they overwhelmingly approve of Trump's agenda and Elon Musk’s efforts with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to make government more efficient. “Every Arizona swing voter in our latest Engagious/Sago focus groups said they approve of President Trump's actions since taking office — and most also support Elon Musk's efforts to slash government,” reports Axios.

Every. Single. One.

This shift signals a significant change in public sentiment, particularly in key battleground states, which suggests that Trump's actions resonate with a demographic that Democrats often underestimate.

Why it matters: Public opinion can constrain presidents when Congress does not. But these 11 voters — all of whom backed Joe Biden in 2020 but switched to Trump last November — said they're good with Trump aggressively testing disruptive, expansionist expressions of presidential power that are piling up in court challenges. It's needed to "get America back on track," one participant said. What we're watching: One notable area of disagreement with Trump: The idea of the U.S. displacing Palestinians and taking over and redeveloping Gaza. These swing voters want Trump to stick with Americans' needs inside the U.S. Some would like to see him do more, sooner, to rein in consumer costs. But several said they don't mind that Trump's early actions haven't primarily focused on inflation — even when that was their top issue in the election — and said they can be patient if prices don't come down for a while. Several doubt the warnings that tariffs may translate to long-term price increases for American consumers. Several expressed views that "waste, fraud and abuse" are so prevalent that government agencies can be slashed or eliminated without hurting services on which they depend.

Advertisement

What did the focus group participants say?

“I agree we need the Constitution and we need rules and procedures," said Courtney L., 34. “But at the same time, how are we going to make big changes? If someone like Trump [is] being unconventional, we need him to be doing these things, to be making these executive orders and making these big changes for big changes to happen.”

“I like how he's cleaning house in the government," said 55-year-old Jonas G.

I approve because I believe he's transparent, and we haven't had that for the last four years," said Ann B., who is 54 years old.

This focus group makes it clear that, contrary to the Democrats' dire warnings about constitutional implications, these voters see Trump's initiatives as both popular and constitutionally sound, and much of the electorate is receiving the actions that Trump and the newly established DOGE are taking favorably. That’s a huge problem for the Democrats who have quadruple-downed on opposing Trump and DOGE.

Related: Sorry Libs, DOGE Was Barack Obama's Idea



This disconnect between the Democratic interpretation of Trump's policies and the sentiments of voters supporting his agenda raises crucial questions about the party's approach to grassroots concerns. It will be interesting to see how Democrats react to this. As they navigate the political wilderness and try to return to relevance, it’s inevitable that they’ll realize their opposition to cutting waste is political suicide.