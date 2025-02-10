Here's Trump's Epic Response to the Crowd Booing Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl

Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans delivered a tremendous win for the Philadelphia Eagles and a slate of mostly mediocre commercials. But, sadly, the rumored Elon Musk commercials highlighting the waste that DOGE found never happened.

But Sunday night made history with Donald Trump as the first sitting president to attend the Super Bowl. And what made this history even better was the way he easily outshined Taylor Swift in the process.

As Trump appeared on the screen during the national anthem, the Superdome erupted with cheers, while Swift faced a chorus of boos when her image flickered on the jumbotron. To add insult to injury, she had to watch her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, endure a painful 40-22 defeat, ending the franchise’s hopes of winning three Super Bowls in a row.

After the game, Trump couldn’t resist poking fun at her.

“The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift,” he wrote in a post on Truth Social. “She got BOOED out of the Stadium. MAGA is very unforgiving!”

Trump also shared videos during the game highlighting the contrasting crowd reactions: one showcased the enthusiastic cheers he received when appearing on the jumbotron, while another captured the loud boos directed at Taylor Swift.

Fox News Digital has more:

Trump has been at odds with Swift over the last year amid his 2024 presidential campaign. After Swift announced her endorsement for Kamala Harris for president on Sept. 10, Trump appeared on "Fox & Friends" the next morning and insisted that he liked the wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Mahomes, much better than Swift. Brittany Mahomes suggested support for Trump through social media activity. Trump even sent a post on Truth Social that read "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!" days after Swift's endorsement of Harris. For NFL fans, Swift became a contentious figure over the last year after her relationship with Kelce went public in September 2023. She began attending most Chiefs games, and whenever she was there, NFL broadcast cameras panned to her multiple times per game.

Swift received praise for supposedly bringing a new wave of fans — mainly women — to the Chiefs and the NFL. But her presence at Chiefs games resulted in frequent shots of her watching the game, irritating real football fans who didn’t care for the endless camera shots of her.

