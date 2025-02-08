WATCH: Sen. Kennedy Takes On USAID’s Wasteful Spending, And It's Awesome

The Department of Government Efficiency’s (DOGE) recent scrutiny of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) has sent Democrats into a panic, exposing their favorite taxpayer-funded slush fund for radical causes. The revelations have struck a nerve, and they’re scrambling to contain the fallout. Meanwhile, Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) delivered a devastating takedown of the Democratic Party for its shameless defense of USAID, making it clear just how deep their priorities lie—and it’s not with the American taxpayer.

And it would be a shame if you didn't see it.

"To my friends who are upset, I would say with respect, call somebody who cares. You better get used to this. It’s USAID today, it’s going to be the Department of Education tomorrow," Kennedy said on Fox News earlier this week.

And he has continued to call out the waste that has been funded through USAID.

“This has been going on for a week,” Kennedy explained. “People have been screaming like they're part of a prison riot. ‘Oh, my God, look at what Musk is doing. He's looking at the spending.’ And I've listened to people talk about the process and debate whether it's constitutional and discuss how many lawyers can dance on the head of a pen. But you know what? I haven't heard one single person who's upset with President Trump or Mr. Musk, talk about what he's found.”

So Kennedy went on to explain what has been found.

“Okay, listen up,” he began. “Now, Mr. Musk started with the USAID that handles a lot of foreign aid for America—American people—very generous. But I tell you what Mr. Musk discovered. I found it fascinating."

He discovered that the American taxpayers are giving money to Afghanistan. He found that we are giving money to Yemen. He found that we are giving money to Syria. I didn't know that some of our foreign aid is going to Yemen, Afghanistan, Syria. He found that the USAID has 10,000 people, 10,000 people—employees—and every year they give away $40 billion. He. He found that the USAID gave money to support electric vehicles in Vietnam. Our money, taxpayer money. He found that USAID gave money to a transgender clinic in India. I didn't know that. I bet you the American people didn't know that. He found that USAID gave $1.5 million to a Serbian LGBTQ group called Grupa Izadji.

He went on to point out how DOGE has uncovered $164 million in taxpayer funds funneled to radical organizations worldwide. “We’re not talking Cub Scout troops here,” Kennedy said, highlighting the shocking fact that $122 million went to groups aligned with foreign terrorist organizations. He specifically called out USAID for giving “millions of dollars to, quote, organizations in Gaza controlled by Hamas,” demanding answers: “Why? Why? Why aren't my colleagues talking about that? Can anyone answer that? Recipients of the money they found have, quote, called for their lands to be cleansed from the impurity of Jews. That's who we're giving foreign aid to?"

Kennedy further exposed egregious spending, including $2 million for sex changes in Guatemala, $20 million for a “new Sesame Street show in Iraq,” and $7.9 million to teach Sri Lankan journalists to “avoid binary gendered language.” Kennedy didn’t hold back, asking bluntly, “Do you think most taxpayers would support that?” His takedown laid bare USAID’s disturbing misuse of public funds, leaving Democrats scrambling to defend the indefensible.

“I could go all night, and many of my colleagues are upset,” Kennedy said. “They're really mad at Mr. Musk. Hell, I think we ought to give him a medal.”

Senator John Kennedy is never a disappointment :



"According to this report in mister Musk, the USAID has given millions of dollars to, quote, organizations in Gaza controlled by Hamas. Why why why aren't my colleagues talking about that? pic.twitter.com/KW8sCLSFmF — 𝗖𝗵𝗿𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗡𝗬𝗖 (@UniqueBigApple) February 7, 2025

Sen. Kennedy is absolutely right—Americans are fed up with their tax dollars being squandered on radical causes and foreign handouts. The American people are finally getting to see the extent of USAID’s reckless spending, and Democrats know that they won’t like what they see. From funding groups linked to terrorism to wasting millions on woke pet projects, USAID has operated with virtually no accountability for far too long.