Trump Recognizes Black History Month, But Leftists Will Still Hate It

President Trump moved swiftly to target DEI policies and reinvent the federal government as a meritocracy, which, of course, sent the radical left into hissy fits, all with the usual accusations of racism.

You can imagine the left’s surprise to learn that DEI policies and initiatives aren’t the same as recognizing National Black History Month, and Trump indeed issued a proclamation recognizing it.

“Every year, National Black History Month is an occasion to celebrate the contributions of so many black American patriots who have indelibly shaped our Nation’s history,” Trump wrote.

The first thing you may notice is that the order does not capitalize the word “black” when it’s not part of a title. Back in 2020, the Associated Press Stylebook decided that “black,” when it’s used “in a racial, ethnic or cultural sense,” should be capitalized. It was a controversial move, because while the AP Stylebook decided that this was a necessary change, it was unequally applied, as the words “white” and “brown” were not to be capitalized when used “in a racial, ethnic or cultural sense.”

The Biden White House obviously adopted this virtue-signaling capitalization, but the Trump White House has clearly decided to treat all races equally.

But I digress, here’s another reason why the left is bound to be triggered by Trump’s proclamation.

Throughout our history, black Americans have been among our country’s most consequential leaders, shaping the cultural and political destiny of our Nation in profound ways. American heroes such as Frederick Douglass, Harriet Tubman, Thomas Sowell, Justice Clarence Thomas, and countless others represent what is best in America and her citizens. Their achievements, which have monumentally advanced the tradition of equality under the law in our great country, continue to serve as an inspiration for all Americans. We will also never forget the achievements of American greats like Tiger Woods, who have pushed the boundaries of excellence in their respective fields, paving the way for others to follow.

Trump continued, "This National Black History Month, as America prepares to enter a historic Golden Age, I want to extend my tremendous gratitude to black Americans for all they have done to bring us to this moment, and for the many future contributions they will make as we advance into a future of limitless possibility under my Administration."

Joe Biden’s final Black History Month proclamation was less about celebrating history and more about pushing his tired political agenda, and patting himself on the back for everything he’s done. He laced it with lines straight from his stump speeches, name-dropped Ketanji Brown Jackson, and referenced legislation named after George Floyd and John Lewis—all while peddling the left’s favorite narrative that America is still a racist country.

Trump’s order, on the other hand, sent a loud and clear message that the days of America’s leaders trashing their own country and calling it irredeemably racist are over and that black American patriots will get recognition as well.

This is a longstanding problem where black Americans who aren’t leftists are deliberately whitewashed from being recognized or celebrated.

Just look at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture, which opened in 2016 without recognizing Clarence Thomas, one of the most influential black justices in American history. But under Trump, the days of our leaders trashing America and pretending only left-wing black Americans are worth celebrating are over.