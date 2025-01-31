Boom! Trump Is Already Cleaning House at the Justice Department

If Kash Patel’s confirmation hearing on Thursday made one thing clear, it’s that Democrats are terrified he might actually succeed in ending the FBI’s politicization and weaponization. Despite their desperate attacks—questioning his qualifications and predictably invoking January 6—Patel proved himself more than capable of leading the FBI and restoring integrity to the scandal-plagued agency.

Patel has yet to be confirmed, but the process is already underway. Several top FBI officials are facing a stark ultimatum: resign or be fired. As President Trump moves to overhaul a Justice Department weaponized under the Biden administration, at least six senior leaders—at the executive assistant director and special agent in charge levels—have been given until Monday to step down.

CNN reports that these officials received this news during Patel’s nominee's hearing, sparking a wave of anxiety within the Bureau.

I know, boo-hoo-hoo, right?

Trump transition officials in recent months have signaled plans to push aside leaders promoted by former FBI Director Christopher Wray. The leadership changes have drawn internal consternation, in part because these officials didn’t have anything to do with prosecutions of Donald Trump, which have been the focus of the president’s ire. The personnel moves come as hundreds of FBI agents who were assigned to investigate the January 6 US Capitol attack and Trump’s alleged mishandling of classified documents are bracing for the possibility that they could be forced out or punished, similar to what has happened to dozens of career Justice Department lawyers.

The shake-up underscores how swiftly the new administration is acting on Trump’s promise to end the weaponization of the FBI. Trump has accused agents of misconduct in their Merrick Garland-approved raid on Mar-a-Lago and of unfairly targeting Capitol rioters.

In the end, these resignations are not merely a reshuffling of personnel but a necessary step toward ensuring that federal agencies remain impartial and dedicated to just governance rather than partisan agendas. In a time where trust in government feels eroded, this proactive stance from the Trump administration sends a clear message: those who politicized law enforcement will not find a secure seat at the table anymore.

Earlier in the week, more than a dozen officials who worked on the partisan criminal investigations into Donald Trump were also fired.

A letter from acting Attorney General James McHenry delivered a blunt message to the officials: they cannot be “trusted” to “faithfully” implement Trump’s agenda.

“You played a significant role in prosecuting President Trump. The proper functioning of government critically depends on the trust superior officials place in their subordinates,” McHenry wrote. “Given your significant role in prosecuting the President, I do not believe that the leadership of the Department can trust you to assist in implementing the President’s agenda faithfully.”

It's clear that the current administration is intent on restoring neutrality to the Justice Department and ending the weaponization of the government. Democrats and the media would suggest what’s happening is the opposite, but I guess they weren’t paying attention the last four years.