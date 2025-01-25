What McConnell Did After Voting Against Hegseth Is Unforgivable

Pete Hegseth was confirmed as the next Secretary of Defense Friday night in a 51-50 vote, with Vice President Vance having to step in to break the tie.

Lisa Murkowski (R-Ak.) and Susan Collins (R-Maine) had already signaled their intention to oppose Hegseth's confirmation, so Hegseth’s fate came down to the votes of Sens. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Thom Tillis (R-N.C.).

Advertisement

McConnell voted against Hegseth, and Tillis ultimately chose to support Hegseth's nomination.

In a lengthy statement explaining his vote, McConnell explained his views on the significance of the Secretary of Defense role. He pointed out the heightened threats to U.S. national security, noting the increasing coordination among adversaries such as China and Russia, and lamenting America’s declining military readiness.

“Effective management of nearly 3 million military and civilian personnel, an annual budget of nearly $1 trillion, and alliances and partnerships around the world is a daily test with staggering consequences for the security of the American people and our global interests,” McConnell said in the statement. “Mr. Hegseth has failed, as yet, to demonstrate that he will pass this test. But as he assumes office, the consequences of failure are as high as they have ever been.”

McConnell’s statement emphasized the importance of competent leadership at the Pentagon, detailing the heavy responsibility that comes with managing the armed forces and the complexities of military bureaucracy. He referenced notable leaders from history who faced similar pressures, highlighting that simply wanting to be a "change agent" is nowhere near sufficient for such a crucial position.

Advertisement

I’ve often defended McConnell from Republican attacks, because he did play a pivotal role in advancing President Trump’s judicial nominees during his first term, and had the guts to block Merrick Garland’s nomination to the Supreme Court in 2016.

I can accept the fact that there can be legitimate concerns about Hegseth. But I also know that Lloyd Austin looked good on paper and was still a disaster.

Maybe the status quo is the problem.

Think about this: McConnell voted to confirm Austin, as well as Merrick Garland for Attorney General. Yet he couldn’t vote for Hegseth? McConnell even voted to confirm Pete Buttigieg for Transportation secretary. So let’s not pretend that he’s a stickler for experience.

McConnell’s concerns may have been sincere, but it’s hard to see it that when, after the vote was over, he was spotted mingling with Senate Democrats.

NEW: Mitch McConnell seen waddling over to go shake hands with the Democrats after voting ‘NO’ for Pete Hegseth’s confirmation.



The move forced JD Vance to cast the final tie breaking vote.



The next four years will be a fight.pic.twitter.com/phfV6Did9C — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 25, 2025

If McConnell really cares about the issues he cited in his statement, why was he joining with Democrats after the vote? Democrats weaponized disinformation against Hegseth and held him to standards they don’t hold their own nominees to. It was all a show of resistance to Trump—and McConnell joined the resistance. Voting against Hegseth was bad enough, but getting all buddy-buddy with Democrats after was an even bigger betrayal. It told us who he really is.

Advertisement

“I wish Secretary Hegseth great success, and I look forward to working closely with him to restore American hard power,” McConnell said in his statement after trashing Hegseth. “Every member of the uniformed services will be looking to him for decisive, principled, and nonpartisan leadership.”