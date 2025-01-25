Was Pete Hegseth's Accuser Offered A Quid Pro Quo For Her Bogus Affidavit?

Pete Hegseth was finally confirmed as Defense Secretary on Friday evening, but not before Democrats and their RINO allies tried their best to derail his confirmation by dusting off the old playbook they used on Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

As PJ Media reported earlier this week, a convenient eleventh-hour accusation emerged from Danielle Hegseth Dietrich, the ex-wife of our new Secretary of Defense’s brother, who claimed that Pete Hegseth had abused his former wife, Samantha Deering. According to Danielle Dietrich's dubious affidavit, Deering allegedly "feared for her life," and was forced to hide in a closet to escape Hegseth's supposed fury.

There was just one tiny problem with this desperate attempt to torpedo Hegseth's confirmation: Deering herself quickly came forward to completely destroy the allegations, not only denying them but threatening legal action.

“First and foremost, I have not and will not comment on my marriage to Pete Hegseth. I do not have representatives speaking on my behalf, nor have I ever asked anyone to share or speak about the details of my marriage on my behalf, whether it be a reporter, a committee member, a transition team member, etc.,” she told NBC News, which reported on the allegations. “I do not believe your information to be accurate, and I have cc’d my lawyer.”

Danielle’s accusations were quickly rendered moot by Samantha’s denial, because the only two people who can definitively say what happened in Pete Hegseth’s marriage to Samantha Deering are Pete Hegseth and Samantha Deering. Had Samantha corroborated the accusations, it would have likely ended all chance of Pete Hegseth’s confirmation.

So the question you have to ask is, why did Danielle Dietrich sign an affidavit claiming such a thing happened, when it obviously did not?

After the confirmation vote, Danielle Dietrich released the following statement, which seems to hold the answer:

A lot was made about the fact that the many and wide-ranging accusations against Pete Hegseth could be easily brushed aside because they were anonymous. There are many reasons women are reluctant to come forward, by name, and tell the truth about a powerful man like him. A week ago, I was promised that my statement, on the record, would corroborate the other accusations and make a difference in key votes. But in the end, it did not. What happened today will make women who have experienced abuse and mistreatment even less forthcoming because the men involved in the decisions leading to Hegseth's confirmation have actively perpetuated the mechanisms, including gag orders and fear of retaliation, that keep women silent. [emphasis added]

So Danielle Dietrich was “promised” something in return for making a bogus statement on the record.

Well, well, well, that’s certainly interesting. Who was it that promised her something in exchange for her statement? In all likelihood, it was U.S. Senator Jack Reed (D-R.I.), the Ranking Member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, who requested the affidavit in the first place before it was signed and sworn under penalty of perjury, but others may have been involved as well.

According to Hegseth’s legal team, Dietrich is not only a a “far left Democrat,” but also had an “axe to grind” with the Hegseth family.

"Sam has never alleged that there was any abuse, she signed court documents acknowledging that there was no abuse and recently reaffirmed the same during her FBI interview. Belated claims by Danielle Dietrich, an anti-Trump far-left Democrat who is divorced from Mr. Hegseth’s brother and never got along with the Hegseth family, do nothing to change that," one of Pete Hegseth’s lawyers told NBC News.

"After an acrimonious divorce, Ms. Dietrich has had an axe to grind against the entire Hegseth family," he added. "Ms. Dietrich admits that she saw nothing but is now falsely accusing Sam of lying to both the Court and to the FBI because of private, undocumented statements that she allegedly made 10 years ago."

Did Senate Democrats reach out to Danielle Dietrich and offer her something in exchange for her affidavit? This all reeks of the same shenanigans Democrats pulled with Christine Blasey Ford’s bogus allegations against Brett Kavanaugh, and we may have a serious scandal on our hands.