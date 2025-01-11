Superman Predicts Wildfire Mismanagement Could Be Dems Kryptonite In California

Dean Cain, best known for portraying Superman on “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman,” recently shared a sobering account of how wildfires have devastated his childhood homes in California. Raised in Malibu, Cain told Fox News Digital that all the homes he lived in around Malibu and Pacific Palisades have been destroyed by recent wildfires. Describing the aftermath as resembling a “nuclear attack,” he criticized the devastation as both shocking and avoidable, pointing the finger at poor leadership and mismanagement.

Cain didn’t hold back in his critique of California’s leadership, directly calling out Gov. Gavin Newsom for failures in fire preparedness, water management, and budget priorities.

"You screwed up, Gavin Newsom. You screwed up," he said. "There was plenty of water. Last year was record rainfall or the year before, record rainfall. Snowmelt, reservoir the water."

He also highlighted President Trump’s warnings about forest mismanagement during his presidency, arguing that the state’s refusal to adopt proven methods, such as controlled burns and better brush clearance, has only exacerbated the wildfire crisis.

"There's so many of us that have been shouting from the rooftops, including President Trump, numerous times, way back in the day during his first presidency," he said. "He's been saying it, mismanagement is going to cost you. Removing money from the fire budget is going to cost you. Not controlled burning is going to cost you. Failure to reservoir the water, it's going to cost you."

But Cain’s critique extends beyond the fires. He pointed to the broader policy failures that have pushed Californians to the brink. From sky-high taxes to regulatory overreach, Cain painted a picture of a state crumbling under its own weight. His son encouraged him to leave, citing the state’s lack of common-sense policies. Cain’s move to Nevada not only provided financial relief but also a sense of security, thanks to the state’s castle doctrine laws and greater emphasis on personal freedoms.

And Cain thinks there will consequences in the wake of the wildfires. According to Cain, Hollywood liberals have usually "voted for all these things that really don't affect" them, "but when it does affect you — you can't get a permit to rebuild or your house burns down or people loot your home afterward — suddenly you love the police, you love the firefighters, you love people that you've been denigrating for years. You want common-sense policy."

"So once it affects you, your votes change," Cain continued. "And I think this is going to turn a very, very blue state, much more red. I'm hoping California becomes purple and I'm hoping that — listen, my heart goes out to those who have lost everything. And I know they're going to go through years and years of red tape, nightmare, memories gone. It's going to be one of those catastrophic events in their lives. And I hope that this will wake up people so they'll start voting for policies that make sense, common sense, and they'll prepare for this sort of thing in the future."