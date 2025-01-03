This Possible Motive for Vegas Cybertruck Explosion Changes Everything

The explosion of a Tesla Cybertruck outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas shocked the city and quickly became a national headline — especially due to the possible connections to a terrorist attack in New Orleans earlier that same day.

We’ve talked about the similarities between the two incidents, including the fact both involved vehicles rented through the ridesharing app Turo. In addition, both suspects were veterans who served in the U.S. Army at the same base at the same time for a brief period, and both served in Afghanistan in 2009.

It’s almost hard to see how these incidents could be unrelated and those details just huge coincidences.

However, as more details emerge, the Cybertruck story has taken an unexpected turn. Matthew Livelsberger, a 37-year-old career Army soldier with a history of service in Afghanistan, has been identified as the man behind the Cybertruck explosion. According to a report from the New York Post, what initially seemed like a coordinated act of violence may actually be something far more personal — and tragic.

The wife of the Army soldier who blew up a Tesla Cybertruck outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas Wednesday broke up with him six days before he killed himself inside the vehicle, according to law enforcement sources. Matthew Livelsberger, 37, left his Colorado Springs home the day after Christmas following an argument with his wife over apparent infidelity, two sources familiar with the investigation told The Post. His wife — who had a baby daughter with Livelsberger — reportedly told him that she knew he had been cheating, the sources said. After leaving Colorado, Livelsberger rented a Cybertruck through the Turo app and made his way to Vegas, where he parked in front of the Trump hotel on New Year’s Day, detonated explosives stashed in the truck and shot himself in the head, Las Vegas police said.

The FBI initially explored the possibility that the bombing was politically motivated, given its location outside a hotel owned by President-elect Donald Trump and the use of a vehicle manufactured by Tesla, a company led by Elon Musk, a Trump ally.

“It’s not lost on us that it happened in front of the Trump building and a Tesla vehicle was used,” explained Spencer Evans, the FBI special agent in charge.

However, this new development has investigators looking into the possibility that Livelsberger’s motive was purely personal, and not political.

However, there’s another interesting wrinkle to this story.

But Livelsberger, who was an active member of the Army’s elite Special Forces, was known to be a “Rambo-type patriot” and staunch Trump supporter — and law enforcement officers are investigating if he had purposefully picked a Cybertruck to limit civilian casualties, rather than for political reasons, the sources said. If he had used a normal vehicle, the explosion would have likely taken out the glass doors of the building and possibly the lobby — potentially killing innocent bystanders.

Here’s where I start to get suspicious of this narrative. If Livelsberger was, in fact, concerned about collateral damage, why blow up a vehicle in a public place at all? Livelsberger was already dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, so the explosion itself clearly had another purpose.

I don't know what's going on here, but I do know that we have every reason to be skeptical of the FBI right now.