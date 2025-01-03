DANG! Bernie Sanders Threw Some Serious Shade at Kamala Harris

It has not been a good day for Kamala Harris. We’ll be rid of her soon enough, but her last big job before leaving will be certifying the results of the election that she just spent a billion dollars to lose.

Advertisement

That will be fun to watch.

On Friday, however, Kamala came out of hiding for one of her remaining ceremonial duties: swearing in the new senators. Predictably, even that didn’t go smoothly. She kicked off the day by leading the Senate chamber in the Pledge of Allegiance, only to fumble her way through it. Classic Kamala.

Recommended: Biden Returns From Vacation With Unexplained Injuries, Slurred Speech



But the real show came when she swore in Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). For some reason, Kamala took a rather unbecoming swipe at him.

“Stand right here. Although that is not your nature to just stand where you’re told to stand, but give it a try,” she quipped. Swearing in a senator is a ceremonial moment that calls for respect and civility, but for some reason, Kamala just couldn’t help herself. Was that a fair remark? Maybe. Still, given the circumstances, it wasn’t exactly what you’d call professional or respectful.

She may have thought she was being folksy and relatable, but it didn’t quite land that way.

And Sanders didn’t let the jab slide.

After Kamala recited the oath, Sanders remarked, “I am impressed you memorized that.”

For most people, memorizing the oath wouldn’t be a big deal, but for Kamala, who had botched the Pledge of Allegiance earlier, it was probably like climbing Mount Everest. She did admit that she’d memorized it after swearing in so many senators, but her awkward response didn’t help her case.

Check it out:

.@VP Harris to @SenSanders: "Stand right here. Although that is not your nature to just stand where you're told to stand, but give it a try." pic.twitter.com/6YGx2WMspv — CSPAN (@cspan) January 3, 2025

Advertisement

I'm sure that Kamala isn't happy with the fact that she has specific jobs to do right now when she'd rather be drinking some wine and hiding from everyone she disappointed by losing so badly after spending a billion dollars, but those are the breaks. I have no love for Bernie Sanders, but that didn't give her the right to make such a snarky comment to him before he was sworn in. It's a true reminder of what a classless person she really is.

Related: Kamala Harris Humiliates Herself by Botching Pledge of Allegiance

In the end, Bernie Sanders won the moment.

Between this and her earlier debacle with the Pledge of Allegiance, it’s clear Friday wasn’t Kamala Harris’s day. The irony is that this was supposed to be the better day compared to what’s coming on Monday when she’ll preside over the certification of the election results. Some on the left had floated the idea of sparing her the humiliation of overseeing the confirmation of her own loss by having Joe Biden resign so she could temporarily be president for a few days and no longer be required to handle her ceremonial role on January 6.

After Friday’s shameful performance, it’s clear she’s earned every bit of that indignity.