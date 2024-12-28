Could Michelle Obama Be More Insulting and Out of Touch?

Michelle Obama recently shared a holiday message on Instagram, lamenting how “difficult” the last few months have been, and how Americans are feeling “anxious” as we head into the New Year.

"Happy holidays, everyone!” she began, keeping everything generic and non-Christmasy. “I know it’s been a difficult few months for so many of us — and that folks are feeling a little bit anxious and uncertain.”

Umm, says who?

The fact is, Michelle Obama’s message of anxiety and uncertainty feels wildly out of touch with the reality many Americans are experiencing. In fact, a recent CBS News/YouGov poll found that 57% of Americans are hopeful about 2025, largely due to the incoming Trump administration. Among those feeling optimistic, Trump’s presidency is the top reason for their positive outlook, even surpassing personal relationships and finances. This sentiment highlights growing confidence that Trump’s leadership could steer the nation in a better direction. Despite challenges including inflation and economic uncertainty, 85% of Republicans, 49% of Independents, and 38% of Democrats are hopeful for the future. While only 40% rate the economy as “good,” a majority remain optimistic about the year ahead.

A recent Fox News poll found had similar results, finding that 55% of Americans are optimistic about 2025, while 64% thought 2023 was a “bad year” under Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. So while Michelle Obama is peddling anxiety, the rest of the country is embracing the future with confidence.

As if her message weren’t ridiculous and out of touch enough, she offered the most insulting of silver linings for the radical left: the Obama Presidential Center.

“But even during these tough times, there are plenty of reasons to stay hopeful,” she said. “On the South side of Chicago, the Obama Presidential Center continues to rise as a symbol of hope and community.”





The only thing more insulting would have been if she had announced an upcoming Obama Netflix special.

The irony of Michelle Obama mentioning the Obama Presidential Center is hard to ignore, especially considering the controversy that has surrounded the project since its inception. Many South Side Chicago residents are growing increasingly concerned about the impact the center is having on their community. Longtime local families have been displaced by skyrocketing rent prices and the rising cost of living, which they blame on the development of the Obamas' lavish project.

Something tells me those people don’t see the Obama Center as a symbol of hope, but rather of gentrification.

It’s laughable to consider the Obama Center a “beacon of hope” during these times. The Obama Center can’t do anything about inflation or the border crisis, or end the wars in Ukraine and Israel. But leave it to the Obamas to fancy themselves as the messiahs for America, even though their message and their candidate lost big time to Donald Trump on Election Day.

The Obamas need to go away... and fast.