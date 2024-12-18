A Biden Email Scandal Worse Than Hillary’s?

In 2016, a scandal surrounding Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server during her tenure as secretary of state dogged her campaign. The sending and receiving of classified and top-secret information on the server, which didn’t meet government security protocols, left sensitive information vulnerable to being hacked by foreign enemies.

Apparently, she wasn’t the only one in the Obama administration trying to get around disclosure requirements.

According to a report from Just the News, “New email records released by the National Archives show then-Vice President Joe Biden was briefed about sensitive foreign policy matters by then-advisor Antony Blinken on his private email account, including details about a failed North Korean missile launch.”

These records show that Biden used a private email account, [email protected], to receive sensitive foreign policy briefings — a practice that may have introduced significant vulnerabilities.

Biden’s private email usage first came under scrutiny after messages involving pseudonym accounts were discovered on Hunter Biden’s laptop. But these new disclosures paint a clearer picture of how Biden operated outside official channels during his time in office.

One new email, part of several batches released by the National Archives pursuant to a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit shows that in the hours following a North Korean missile launch in April 2012, Blinken—who was then Biden’s national security advisor—sent a message to the vice president’s private email account "[email protected]" with details about the sensitive national security matter. “Just in case you missed it, the North Korean rocket failed somewhere between the first and second stages,” Blinken wrote. “Will take some time to determine why.” The future Secretary of State signed the email message, “tony.”

The problem goes deeper. Both Blinken and his successor, Jake Sullivan, briefed Biden on highly sensitive topics — ranging from Iraq to U.S.-China economic dialogues — using his private email.

This was not merely a communication quirk but part of a larger pattern: Biden regularly corresponded with his family members, including Hunter, Beau, and his brother James, sometimes about government matters. None of these individuals held official roles, which raises serious questions about what Joe Biden was trying to hide.

The scale of Biden’s private email use dwarfs Clinton’s. The National Archives revealed Biden sent or received 82,000 pages of emails through private accounts, a volume far exceeding the emails at the heart of Clinton’s scandal.

While Biden’s messages were reportedly preserved in accordance with the Federal Records Act, private systems are inherently less secure and more vulnerable. As Just the News notes, “the sensitive nature of some of the contents, which included briefings on foreign policy issues by three consecutive national security advisors, raise concerns about the use of the more insecure private accounts.”

Naturally, the White House did not respond to a request from Just the News for comment.

A FOIA lawsuit from the Southeastern Legal Foundation forced the release of these emails, though many of them were heavily redacted due to confidentiality exemptions. Of course, while Biden’s defenders might argue that his practices complied with federal law, compliance isn’t the only issue here.

The real question is whether Biden’s private email use created vulnerabilities that exposed classified information to foreign adversaries. Can we even be sure that incriminating emails weren't deleted from the system before Biden "complied" with the Federal Records Act?

With Biden leaving office soon, I suspect there will be little interest in answers.