Justin Trudeau Considering Resigning as Canadian Prime Minister

Well, this is interesting. Justin Trudeau is reportedly considering resigning as Prime Minister of Canada, according to sources cited by CTV News. This development comes on the heels of Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland’s announcement that she plans to step down from cabinet, as PJ Media's Chris Queen reported earlier on Monday.

"In an explosive resignation letter published Monday morning, Freeland ignited a storm of confusion and speculation on Parliament Hill the same day she was set to table her fall economic statement—a document that typically includes key economic metrics such as the size of Canada's deficit," CTV reported. "Leaders from the Conservative party and the Bloc Quebecois have demanded an election. The NDP’s leader has called on Trudeau to resign."

Freeland posted her resignation letter on X.

Dear Prime Minister, It has been the honour of my life to serve in government, working for Canada and Canadians. We have accomplished a lot together. On Friday, you told me you no longer want me to serve as your Finance Minister and offered me another position in the Cabinet. Upon reflection, I have concluded that the only honest and viable path is for me to resign from the Cabinet. To be effective, a Minister must speak on behalf of the Prime Minister and with his full confidence. In making your decision, you made clear that I no longer credibly enjoy that confidence and possess the authority that comes with it. For the past number of weeks, you and I have found ourselves at odds about the best path forward for Canada. Our country today faces a grave challenge. The incoming administration in the United States is pursuing a policy of aggressive economic nationalism, including a threat of 25 per cent tariffs. We need to take that threat extremely seriously. That means keeping our fiscal powder dry today, so we have the reserves we may need for a coming tariff war. That means eschewing costly political gimmicks, which we can ill afford and which make Canadians doubt that we recognize the gravity of the moment. That means pushing back against 'America First' economic nationalism with a determined effort to fight for capital and investment and the jobs they bring. That means working in good faith and humility with the Premiers of the provinces and territories of our great and diverse country, and building a true Team Canada response.

She continued, "I know Canadians would recognize and respect such an approach. They know when we are working for them, and they equally know when we are focused on ourselves. Inevitably, our time in government will come to an end. But now we deal with the threat our country currently faces will define us for a generation, and perhaps longer. Canada will win if we are strong, smart, and united."

Political analyst and CTV’s official pollster Nik Nanos has labeled the situation a “disaster” for Trudeau, even as Freeland reaffirms her loyalty to the party.

“Justin Trudeau just learned what it’s like to be thrown under the political bus,” Nanos said in an interview on CTV News Channel. “I can’t envision what Justin Trudeau can do right now to fix this.”

Trudeau is reportedly planning to address Parliament on Monday afternoon.

“We are calling for Justin Trudeau’s resignation,” NDP leader Jagmeet Singh told reporters earlier Monday afternoon.

“People can’t afford their groceries,” said NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh. That was about all he could say before Conservative MPs exploded with more jeers. After some wrangling by the Speaker, Singh began again. “Canadians literally cannot afford the groceries they need,” he continued. “Trump is threatening hundreds of thousands of jobs in this country … The prime minister cannot remain in that position. Will he resign?” With the prime minister absent from the house, Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne responded, calling on his colleagues to return their focus to the cost of living and the economy, rather than repeating demands for a new government. “We are all Canadians. Why can’t we work together?” Champagne said in French.

More on this as it develops.