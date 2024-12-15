Tim Walz Proved How Pathetic and Out of Touch He Really Is





Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, a Democrat and failed vice presidential hopeful, has once again demonstrated why he’s out of touch with ordinary Americans. Walz recently tried to frame his financial situation as some sort of badge of honor, declaring himself the “poorest” vice presidential candidate in history. The irony? His income and lifestyle are a far cry from what the average American experiences.

Walz’s tone-deaf attempt to play the relatable everyman would be laughable if it weren’t so insulting. Boasting about what he called a “real flex,” Walz portrayed himself as someone who struggles with bills and financial responsibilities like everyday Americans.

"I thought it was a real flex when the Wall Street Journal pointed out that I might have been the least wealthy person to ever run for vice president," he said during a recent interview. "And I thought that would be something. People say, 'Well, this guy knows where we're coming from. He's had to pay his bills. He had to do and still does.''

Walz continued, "We've got to figure it out. And I feel like one of my roles is, going forward here, is figuring out a way to make the case to the public, the American public, is that the Democratic Party really is focused on the things they care about."

NEW: Tim Walz said he thought it was a "flex" that he was the poorest VP candidate in history, says he thought people would respect that he has to "pay his bills."



They still don't get it.



"I thought it was a real flex when the Wall Street Journal pointed out that I might have… pic.twitter.com/OTkOFT8ACt — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 13, 2024

Well, a free word of advice to Walz: don't pretend to be an average guy when you're not. Let's take a look at his financial situation and see if he's really a guy who knows where the average American is "coming from."

According to the Wall Street Journal, utilizing their 2023 tax returns, [Tim and Gwen Walz] had a total income of about $299,000, with $135,000 of that coming from pensions or annuities. But, the Wall Street Journal also recently reported that Walz pulled $135,000 from his retirement savings to pay for his daughter Hope’s college education—something only available to the father-of-two through his accumulated pensions from the National Guard, Congress, and teaching. The publication reported that those pensions could add up to an additional $800,000 to the couple's net worth, which was originally appraised as between $112,000 and $330,000 in 2019.

Forbes also estimates Tim Walz’s net worth at just over $1 million as of 2024.

Obivously, he’s not super rich by any measure. But, to put this into perspective, the average American household income sits around $63,795, and is as low as $50,000 in some states. Despite earning nearly five times the average American household income, Walz seeks sympathy, citing his financial status as inferior to that of his powerful colleagues. This is a man who views his financial privilege as a struggle worth bragging about.

It’s clear Walz is hoping to connect with voters by painting himself as one of them, a regular guy, an average Joe. But the numbers tell a different story. Trying to portray his comfortable six-figure income as a sign of financial hardship is not only dishonest, but it also offends those who genuinely struggle with financial difficulties.

Walz’s attempt to drum up sympathy for his so-called struggles isn’t just pathetic—it’s a desperate ploy to distract from his inability to deliver results. If this is the best “flex” he can come up with, it’s no wonder the Democrats failed miserably in this year's elections. They fancy themselves to be the party of the average American, but even when they try to be relatable, they prove just how out of touch they really are.