WATCH: Jill Biden Got Humiliated by a Bunch of Kids, And It Was Awesome

Democrats have long been accused of sidelining the true spirit of Christmas, trading tradition for a bland, politically correct version of the holiday season. Nowadays, it feels like you can’t see a Christmas tree or Santa Claus on television without equal opportunity being given to a Hanukkah menorah or that weird menorah-like thing for Kwanzaa—a fake holiday celebrated only in America and invented in the 1960s by a criminal.

Be that as it may, for years, the left’s war on Christmas has been a coerced inclusion of any and all other cultures to the outright deemphasis on anything Christmas-related at all. We often see this manifest itself when “Merry Christmas” is swapped for sterile phrases like “Happy Holidays” to appease the perpetually offended. This shift is seen by many conservatives as a symptom of the left’s broader disdain for American traditions and values.

Though, perhaps the tide is turning. One could argue that the 2024 election sent the message that Americans have had enough of woke, politically correct nonsense.

This was on full display recently when Jill Biden, during her appearance at the White House’s annual Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots campaign, faced an unexpected rebuke from the most unlikely critics: children.

As the lame duck first lady addressed the audience, she offered the typical leftist-friendly, seasonally generic and “inclusive” greeting of “Happy Holidays.”

But the kids in the crowd weren’t having it. Several shouted back, “Happy Christmas!” and “Merry Christmas,” making it clear they weren’t about to let the holiday’s traditional greeting be swept under the rug.

Forced to respond, Biden corrected herself, saying, “Happy Christmas, yes.”

A child just corrected Jill Biden 🤣



Jill Biden: "Happy Holidays!"



Kid: "Happy CHRISTMAS!"

pic.twitter.com/O7cM3KWqoD — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) December 13, 2024

For someone used to carefully scripted events, it must have been a humbling moment. Being publicly corrected is awkward enough, but when it comes from children—and on something as simple and traditional as saying “Merry Christmas”—it’s hard not to see it as a real blow to your pride. The kids’ reaction wasn’t rude or disrespectful; it was honest, and it reflected the kind of unapologetic pride in tradition that so many Americans feel.

Jill Biden’s prepared remarks for the Toys for Tots campaign were warm and predictably "inclusive." In many ways, she did the right thing by focusing on gratitude for military families and the spirit of giving, but she really avoided mentioning Christmas at all. "This season can be filled with excitement and wonder—with colorful lights and hot chocolate and presents," she said. "But if you only remember one thing from the holidays, after all the wrapping paper is cleaned up, let it be this: you are loved."

Just, preferably in a secular way, right, Jill?

Sure enough, despite the obvious Christmas theme of the event, Christmas itself doesn’t even come up until the very end. She spoke about love, family, and the joy of the season, but Christmas was only mentioned in passing as a final “Merry Christmas and happy holidays.”