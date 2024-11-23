The Left’s Panic Over a Third Trump Term That Can’t Happen Hits Peak Absurdity

The radical left has been suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome for years, and it finally got a few select celebrities to move out of the country (or, perhaps more accurately, make their second homes in other countries their primary residence) and at least one, Rob Reiner, to check himself into the nuthouse for a few days.

Advertisement

This is the kind of stuff that happens when you allow yourself to believe the most absurd claims about Trump. One might think Trump's popular vote victory would have caused these people to realize that maybe they were wrong, but, nope. Of course, they're not letting go of their delusions about who Trump is and what he plans to do.

Trump can't even joke about running for a third term without these snowflakes taking him seriously, and Rep. Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.) even drafted a resolution declaring that Trump can only serve two terms even though it's quite clearly established with the 22nd Amendment.

Yet, some anti-Trumpers still can't let it go, and The Bulwark is already stoking fears that not only does Trump intend to run again in 2028, but he will exploit a loophole to do so.

"Some commentators have said that Trump has no real intention of running again, that he is just teasing and trolling, warding off the bad vibes of being a lame duck," writes Berin Szóka. "Indeed, although he has on many occasions hinted at making another run, Trump has also sometimes said he’s done."

He then cites "other commentators" who have suggested that Trump might just try to run for president in 2028 and dare the courts to stop him."

For our VIPs: Will Kamala Run for President Again?

Really? Szóka concedes that Trump running again is impossible without a constitutional amendment to overturn presidential term limits, which would require approval from three-quarters of state legislatures, making it essentially a nonstarter, plain and simple, but still seems determined to stoke new fears among anti-Trump activists by proposing some outlandish scenario that would never happen, where Trump could weasel his way into a third term.

Advertisement

And yet, Stanford’s renowned constitutional law scholar concedes that Trump could “theoretically” run for the vice presidency in 2028, then take over as president if his running mate resigned immediately after being inaugurated. But this just “isn’t going to happen,” McConnell asserts, calling the idea a “silly thing to worry about.” Really? Is the idea any sillier than Trump trying to stay in power after losing the 2020 election? Staying in power will be the only sure way Trump stays out of prison, so why wouldn’t he try it?

Ever since Trump left office, the radical left has been terrified that he would make a comeback and return, so they framed Trump as an evil dictator and a threat to democracy. Curiously, after Trump's victory, Joe Biden warmly welcomed Trump back to the Oval Office for a meeting, and even liberal commentators seemed ready to make amends with the man they claimed was the new Hitler who was going to destroy "our democracy," which isn't even a democracy but a republic, but you know what I mean. To that same point, the mere concession that there will be another election proves that the same people who screamed at the top of their lungs that Trump was a threat to democracy know—and always knew—deep down, everything would be fine. Yet, the article insists on entertaining outlandish scenarios, like Trump defying the 22nd Amendment, which even the author admits woud be virtually impossible before citing experts who are willing to say, "Yes, but..."

Advertisement

Ironically, none of these people who are currently worried about third-term loopholes got their knickers in a twist when Barack Obama was joking about a third term. Heck, I dare say rumors that Obama was the puppet master, calling the shots during Joe Biden's presidency probably gave them some comfort, not panic about the "end of democracy." There certainly wasn't any bellyaching about loopholes and constitutional norms.

It's going to be a long four years for these insufferable people.