You Won’t Believe Who’s Offering To Help Pay Off Kamala’s Campaign Debt

The Harris-Walz campaign raised a staggering amount of money during this election cycle. Over a billion dollars. While it would be easy to admire such an impressive feat, it really does speak to the fact that she couldn't buy her way into the White House. The Trump campaign raised less, spent less, and still won big.

In fact, the Harris-Walz campaign didn't just lose, but they ended up in serious debt. Politico's California bureau chief Christopher Cadelago reported earlier this week that the campaign is as much as $20 million in the red.

Kamala Harris's campaign ended with at least $20 million in debt, per two sources familiar. Harris raised over $1 billion and had $118 million in the bank as of Oct. 16. — Christopher Cadelago (@ccadelago) November 7, 2024

One of the biggest expenses was the concerts the campaign held that were meant to boost attendance at rallies, as well as boost turnout. Now, the Harris-Walz campaign is now trying to find ways to ways to pay off the debt.

A Kamala campaign staffer confirmed to Breitbart News that the reports that Harris’s campaign was “$20 million” in debt “is real,” adding that Jen O’Malley Dillon, the Harris campaign chair reportedly “blew through a billion dollars in a few months.” The concerts that the Harris campaign held with celebrities such as Katy Perry, Lizzo, Eminem, and Bruce Springsteen were reportedly “all Jen’s idea,” the campaign staffer explained. “Jen blew through a billion dollars in a few months, and it was all Jen’s idea to do all the concerts,” the campaign staffer said. As a result of being $20 million in debt, Rob Flaherty, the deputy campaign manager for Harris’s campaign is reportedly “currently shopping around the Kamala fundraising email list to anyone who wants” to try to raise the money back for the campaign, the staffer told Breitbart News. O’Malley Dillon reportedly prioritized the concerts with celebrities “at the expense of” other campaign priorities such as “spending money on social media,” the Harris campaign staffer told Breitbart News.

Well, now they have someone offering to help.

And it's Donald Trump.

"I am very surprised that the Democrats, who fought a hard and valiant fight in the [2024] Presidential Election, raising a record amount of money, didn’t have lots of $’s left over," Donald Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social Saturday morning. "Now they are being squeezed by vendors and others. Whatever we can do to help them during this difficult period, I would strongly recommend we, as a Party and for the sake of desperately needed UNITY, do. We have a lot of money left over in that our biggest asset in the campaign was 'Earned Media,' and that doesn’t cost very much. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

Epic trolling, or a genuine offer? pic.twitter.com/IMFqsCnXR8 — Matt Margolis (@mattmargolis) November 9, 2024

Social media is exploding over the offer.

I have to be honest. I have no idea if this is Trump throwing shade or if it's a genuine offer. The Democratic Party forced Trump to spend millions of dollars defending himself from their lawfare, why would he offer to help pay off this debt? And frankly, as someone who donated to his campaign, I don't want to bail them out.

Now, for what it's worth, I highly doubt the Harris-Walz campaign would accept the offer, as it would be quite humiliating for them.

But, I suppose stranger things have happened.