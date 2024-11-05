Pennsylvania Preview: The Tipping-Point State

Matt Margolis | 1:00 PM on November 05, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

In 2000, the entire election hinged on Florida. Calling that election close would be the understatement of the century. This year, all eyes are on Pennsylvania, which is widely regarded as this year's tipping-point state.

Advertisement

And boy, are the polls close.

Overall, Donald Trump has been polling well in Pennsylvania, winning most of the recent polls, albeit by slim margins. As of today, he has a 0.3-point lead in the RealClearPolitics average in Pennsylvania.

Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) admitted in an interview with the New York Times last month that he was concerned that Trump would win Pennsylvania. He said he's observed the unwavering intensity of Trump supporters in his state. From sprawling Trump merchandise stores in deep-red counties to the long lines at Trump rallies, Fetterman described the loyalty as more than just support — it’s a full-blown movement that he “acknowledges exists.”  

“There’s a difference between not understanding, but also acknowledging that it exists. And anybody spends time driving around, and you can see the intensity," he said. "It’s astonishing. I was doing an event in Indiana County — very, very red—and there was a superstore of Trump stuff, and it was a hundred feet long, and it was dozens of T-shirts and hats and bumper stickers and all kinds of, I mean, it’s like, Where does this all come from? It’s the kind of thing that has taken on its own life. And it’s like something very special exists there. And that doesn’t mean that I admire it. It’s just — it’s real.”

Advertisement

He also believes that Elon Musk’s endorsement of Trump has lent significant credibility to Trump’s appeal. Musk’s influence, Fetterman suggested, could resonate with everyday voters in blue-collar regions like Scranton. Musk’s status as a highly admired figure — “like Tony Stark” to many — adds weight to his support for Trump, a factor Fetterman said “is going to really matter.”

Fetterman’s concerns extend beyond Musk’s endorsement. He noted with dismay how Trump’s appeal has penetrated traditional Democratic strongholds in labor unions. He referenced the Teamsters’ refusal to endorse a Democrat this election and recalled a conversation with a steelworkers’ union president who reported that around 60% of his members backed Trump in 2016—a trend that continues in 2024, with union support steadily drifting away from Democratic candidates.

If Kamala Harris loses Pennsylvania, her path to an electoral victory ends quickly. Assuming Trump wins Arizona, Georgia, and North Carolina, she must win all three Great Lakes battleground states.

Of course, there is another race in Pennsylvania we have to watch: the Senate race. While incumbent Democrat Bob Casey Jr. has consistently led in the polls there, his margin has tightened to within the margin of error, with some polls showing the race tied. It's reasonable to assume that if Trump pulls off a victory here, he can carry Republican David McCormick across the finish line.

Advertisement

For what it's worth, Casey has shown that he thinks Trump has the advantage in his state. Last month, he launched an ad that distanced himself from Biden and Harris while appealing directly to swing voters by aligning with Trump on key issues. Casey seems to recognize Trump’s rising influence in the state and understands that securing his reelection may depend on appealing to Trump’s base.

So what's going to happen? We'll be keeping a close watch for you here at PJ Media.

 

 

Matt Margolis

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected]

You can follow Matt on Twitter, GETTR, Truth Social, Facebook, MeWe, and Rumble.

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: ELECTION 2024

Recommended

If This Is True, Trump Will Win and We’ll Know Relatively Early Matt Margolis
Election Analysts Are Missing One Huge Indicator That Could Predict a Trump Win Rick Moran
Early Voting Results: 80 Million Votes Already Cast. What Do They Tell Us? Scott Pinsker
Man Who Bet $40 Million on Trump Winning Proves That The Polls Are Skewed Against Trump Matt Margolis
Here's What We Can Look Forward to in a Second Trump Term Stephen Green
Election 2024 Is for All the Marbles: One Side Wins Bigly; the Other Side Loses Yuge Kevin Downey Jr.

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
Social Media Is Not All DOOM
Kamala Harris Really Is Hillary Clinton 2.0
Is the GOP Really Cannibalizing Their Election Day Vote?
Advertisement