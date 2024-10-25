WATCH: Holocaust Survivor Destroys Kamala Harris for Comparing Trump to Hitler

In a stirring statement, 94-year-old Auschwitz survivor Jerry Wartski blasted Kamala Harris for her recent comments comparing President Trump to Adolf Hitler.

During her recent town hall event on CNN, Kamala was asked directly if she believe's Trump is a fascist.

“Yes, I do,” she replied. "And I, and I also believe that the people who know him best on this subject should be trusted. Again, look at their careers. These are not people, with the exception I think of only Mike Pence, these were not politicians. These are career people who have served in the highest roles in national security, who have served as generals in our military, who are highly respected. Talking about the person who would be commander in chief."

Cooper: "Do you think Donald Trump is a fascist?" Harris: "Yes I do. Yes I do." pic.twitter.com/64p7ab5lwc — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) October 24, 2024

Earlier in the day, Kamala had given an address from the vice president’s residence, during which she erroneously linked Trump to Hitler.

“It is deeply troubling and incredibly dangerous that Donald Trump would invoke Adolf Hitler, the man who is responsible for the deaths of 6 million Jews and hundreds of thousands of Americans,” she said. “All of this is further evidence for the American people of who Donald Trump really is. This is a window into who Donald Trump really is from the people who know him best, from the people who worked with him side by side in the Oval Office and in the Situation Room.”

Wartski, who endured the atrocities of Nazi-occupied Poland and survived Auschwitz and the Death Marches, expressed his outrage and disbelief over Kamala's remarks.

"Adolf Hitler invaded Poland when I was 9 years old," he said. "He murdered my parents and most of our family. I know more about Hitler than Kamala will ever know in a thousand lifetimes.

"For her to accuse President Trump of being like Hitler is the worst thing I ever heard in my 75 years of living in the United States," he continued. "I know President Trump, and he would never say this, and Kamala Harris knows it this. She owes my parents and everybody else who was murdered by Hitler an apology for repeating this lie."

When asked by an off-camera interviewer why the Jewish people should support Trump, Wartski replied, “Because he’s a mensch.”

“I believe that President Trump is definitely going to be good for Israel because everything that he’s done up until now was in [its] favor. He never double-crossed anyone, and he never showed any weakness."

Jerry Wartski met with Trump during a visit marking the anniversary of Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack. Trump visited the Ohel of Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson to offer prayers for the remaining hostages held in Gaza, an occasion Wartski recalls as a powerful moment of solidarity and support.

“He has always stood with the Jewish people and the state of Israel.” In Wartski’s eyes, Trump’s genuine care was on display when he prayed for the hostages taken by terrorists in the Ohel, showing a president not only invested in the Jewish people’s safety but moved by their struggles.