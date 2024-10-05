WATCH: First Responder’s Emotional Account of Caring for Trump After He Was Shot

On Saturday, Donald Trump returns to Butler, Pa., to the very site of the first assassination attempt on his life. I really wish I was there. Sen. JD Vance finished speaking moments ago, and Trump is expected to speak shortly, but I wanted to bring to your attention the speech of someone you haven’t heard of before, a first responder who shared her emotional account of when she cared for Donald Trump after he was shot on July 13, offering a profound insight into the humanity behind the public persona of the former president.

As the first responder recounted, “As we all rely on our training, there are some things that you can never be prepared for.”

Describing the chaotic atmosphere of that night, she continued, “Saturday, July 13th. I was working the evening President Trump was shot.”

She recalled hearing Trump speak to his wife, children, and grandchildren after the shooting, reassuring them that he was safe and being taken care of. “I heard his daughter say, 'Only by the grace of God, you are here,'" she recalled, capturing the gravity of the situation. "What I saw was a man that, in the aftermath of one of the most terrifying experiences of his life, showed resiliency. He showed strength and courage. He showed that his family was at the forefront. He was a husband, a father, and a grandfather. He was compassionate and grateful. He was kind and humble. Several times, I stood and stared at him with tears rolling down my cheeks."

But what stood out to her was the contrast between the public’s perception of Trump and the vulnerable individual she encountered. “The man that we all see on TV with a strong personality... was not the man that I stood beside that evening.” Instead, she witnessed a display of resilience in the face of fear. She described Trump as a devoted family man: "He was a husband, a father, and a grandfather. He was compassionate and grateful. He was kind and humble.”

In a moment of personal reflection, she admitted, “Several times, I stood and stared at him with tears rolling down my cheeks.” This human connection, she expressed, made Trump relatable—“He was someone’s dad. He’s a human just like you and me.”

She went on to convey her gratitude to Trump, saying, “I held the hand of that man who sends out the mean tweets, and I thanked him for loving our country and fighting for our freedoms.” It was a moment of acknowledgment, recognizing the weight of leadership and the sacrifices that come with it. “He assured me that he is doing everything he can to save our country, and I believe this to be true now more than ever.”

"I talk about health care and EMS being my calling," she said. "When I look back to the date of July 13th, I see our first responders and our soon-to-be 47th president who are doing just that, answering their calling."

"Events of this magnitude present unique challenges, yet the first responders and President Trump handled them with skill, grace, and determination, reminding us of the invaluable role that they both play," she added.

In a heartfelt closing, the responder expressed gratitude for the commitment of first responders and leaders alike: “To President Trump and to all the first responders, please know that your dedication and services are appreciated far beyond words. We hold you to the highest regards.”