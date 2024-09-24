Law Enforcement Group Backing Kamala Harris Exposed as a Sham

Did you hear the story about a national law enforcement organization that came out and endorsed Kamala Harris? The group, Police Leaders for Community Safety, made their endorsement Monday via press release.

Advertisement

“This endorsement reflects Vice President Harris’ track record and unwavering commitment to public safety and the rule of law,” said Sue Riseling, Chair of Police Leaders for Community Safety. “As police leaders who have led law enforcement agencies and the major national law enforcement leadership groups, we know first-hand what it will take to make our communities safer – and that includes having Kamala Harris as our next President."

The Harris-Walz campaign gloated over the endorsement.

The liberal media also fell over themselves reporting on it, pushing the narrative that it was a stunning snub of former President Donald Trump.

"A group of national law enforcement leaders have endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris weeks after the National Fraternal Order of Police backed former President Donald Trump," reported USA Today.

One outlet even claimed the group "normally backs Trump."

The single most astroturfed Presidential campaign in modern U.S. history.



The stunning endorsement that “normally backs Trump?”



They are referring to the Police Leaders for Community Safety, which was founded in March of THIS YEAR.



It’s a fake group. pic.twitter.com/g3vZfpKFAR — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) September 24, 2024

Advertisement

There's just one problem. This group didn't even exist until a few months ago. Even USA Today noted in its report that the Police Leaders for Community Safety organization "was created in [June] 2024 as a non-partisan 501(c)4, and describes itself as an organization that represents dozens of police officials."

Recommended: Did the Biden-Harris DOJ Put a Bounty on Trump’s Head?

Founded in June of this year? Dozens of police officials?

USA Today pitched the endorsement as somehow on par with Trump's endorsement by the Fraternal Order of Police, which was founded in 1915 and has 373,000 members as of last year.

Even Fox News called the group a "leading law enforcement group," for some reason.

The organization - which says it is led by a diverse group of prominent police professionals who have been at the helm of numerous major national law enforcement leadership groups - highlights that its mission is to champion "policies to make communities and the people in them safer, improve and evolve policing, and safeguard the rule of law." The backing by the group, which was formed in June, gives Harris support from a major law enforcement group following the endorsement earlier this month of Trump by the National Fraternal Order of Police, the country’s largest police union. And earlier this year, Trump also landed the endorsement of another major law enforcement union - the International Union of Police Associations - as well as the National Association of Police Organizations (NAPO).

Advertisement

Clearly, the Police Leaders for Community Safety isn't in the same league as the Fraternal Order of Police, the International Union of Police Associations, or the National Association of Police Organizations. Yet the liberal media, and apparently, Fox News as well, bought into the ruse that this is an organization whose endorsement carries the same weight.

It doesn't. I wouldn't be shocked to find out this group was established specifically as a faux non-partisan organization that will routinely endorse Democrats, to serve as a counterbalance to the law enforcement groups that don't endorse the party that wants to defund them.