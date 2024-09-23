Trump May Have Just Received the Most Significant Endorsement of the 2024 Presidential Election

Matt Margolis | 10:37 AM on September 23, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

In what could be one of the most significant endorsements of the 2024 race, Mayor Amer Ghalib, the mayor of Hamtramck, Mich., the first U.S. city to have an all-Muslim city council, has officially thrown his support behind Donald Trump for president.

Advertisement

Ghalib declared in an announcement on Facebook, “President Trump and I may not agree on everything, but I know he is a man of principles.” He didn’t shy away from addressing the uncertainty of the race, noting, “Though it’s looking good, he may or may not win the election and be the 47th president of the United States." 

Related: Tim Walz Drops a Truth Bomb That Could Sink Kamala Harris’s Campaign

Yet despite the unpredictability of the race, he remains confident that Trump is “the right choice for this critical time.” Ghalib firmly stated, “I’ll not regret my decision no matter what the outcome would be, and I’m ready to face the consequences.”

Advertisement

Trump and Ghalib met in Michigan last week before Trump’s town hall event in Flint. This endorsement could signal a major shift, as Ghalib is known for his deep convictions and dedication to his community. 

He emphasized that his decision is based on more than just political alignment: “For this, and for many other reasons, I announce my support and endorsement for the former, and hopefully, the next president of the United States, Donald Trump.”

Recommended: Liberal Media Admits Teamsters’ Snub of Kamala Harris a Major 'Win for Trump'

As Ghalib concluded, “Now, let the caravan begin its journey. This is just the starting point.”

With Ghalib’s endorsement, Trump may have locked in a crucial ally capable of shifting momentum in the final stretch of the 2024 campaign. Meanwhile, Kamala Harris, much like Joe Biden before her, is struggling to stake out a position on the Israel-Hamas conflict that won’t alienate either Jewish voters or the increasingly vocal antisemitic wing of the Democratic Party. Protests took place all week outside at the Democratic National Convention last month over the war, and pro-Palestinian demonstrators have repeatedly disrupted Harris's rallies.

Advertisement

We can't understate the significance of this endorsement.

 “And there goes Michigan,” observed Joe Concha of Fox News.

I wouldn’t go so far as to call Michigan a lock for Trump just yet, but this is undeniably a major development. It’s significant enough that the liberal media is already in panic mode over Ghalib’s endorsement, especially following Harris’s failure to secure backing from the Teamsters union. For example, The Daily Beast, for instance, slammed Ghalib for endorsing Trump, accusing him of supporting a "renowned Islamophobe" and insisting that Trump has a "long history of Islamophobic remarks and actions."

Matt Margolis

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected]

You can follow Matt on Twitter, GETTR, Truth Social, Facebook, MeWe, and Rumble.

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: DONALD TRUMP MICHIGAN MUSLIMS ELECTION 2024

Recommended

The Morning Briefing: Daring to Dream About a Trump Win in Pennsylvania Stephen Kruiser
Here's How Sinister the Deep State 'Blob' Censorship Operation Really Is Victoria Taft
Chicago White Sox on the Brink of Baseball Immortality Robert Spencer
Tim Walz Drops a Truth Bomb That Could Sink Kamala Harris’s Campaign Matt Margolis
Pennsylvania Energy Workers Don’t Buy Kamala’s Flip-Flop Catherine Salgado
There's More to the Hezbollah Pager Attack Than Meets the Eye Charlie Martin

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
MSNBC News Actress Confronted Over Migrant Coverage, Bodyguard Assaults Journalist
CNN Distressed Asia Not Moving Fast Enough on Gay Marriage
FRIDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit -
Advertisement