Trump May Have Just Received the Most Significant Endorsement of the 2024 Presidential Election

In what could be one of the most significant endorsements of the 2024 race, Mayor Amer Ghalib, the mayor of Hamtramck, Mich., the first U.S. city to have an all-Muslim city council, has officially thrown his support behind Donald Trump for president.

The Democratic Arab-American mayor of Hamtramck, Michigan just endorsed Trump.



It is the *ONLY* Muslim-majority city in the entire U.S.



Mayor Ameer Ghalib presides over ~30,000 people, majority-Muslim and an enclave of Detroit.



NOTE: Kamala can NOT win the state if she…

Campaigns are about hitting singles and doubles https://t.co/Rt7DF4CkB3 — Patrick Ruffini (@PatrickRuffini) September 22, 2024

Ghalib declared in an announcement on Facebook, “President Trump and I may not agree on everything, but I know he is a man of principles.” He didn’t shy away from addressing the uncertainty of the race, noting, “Though it’s looking good, he may or may not win the election and be the 47th president of the United States."

Yet despite the unpredictability of the race, he remains confident that Trump is “the right choice for this critical time.” Ghalib firmly stated, “I’ll not regret my decision no matter what the outcome would be, and I’m ready to face the consequences.”

Trump and Ghalib met in Michigan last week before Trump’s town hall event in Flint. This endorsement could signal a major shift, as Ghalib is known for his deep convictions and dedication to his community.

He emphasized that his decision is based on more than just political alignment: “For this, and for many other reasons, I announce my support and endorsement for the former, and hopefully, the next president of the United States, Donald Trump.”

As Ghalib concluded, “Now, let the caravan begin its journey. This is just the starting point.”

With Ghalib’s endorsement, Trump may have locked in a crucial ally capable of shifting momentum in the final stretch of the 2024 campaign. Meanwhile, Kamala Harris, much like Joe Biden before her, is struggling to stake out a position on the Israel-Hamas conflict that won’t alienate either Jewish voters or the increasingly vocal antisemitic wing of the Democratic Party. Protests took place all week outside at the Democratic National Convention last month over the war, and pro-Palestinian demonstrators have repeatedly disrupted Harris's rallies.

We can't understate the significance of this endorsement.

“And there goes Michigan,” observed Joe Concha of Fox News.

And there goes Michigan... https://t.co/ZzWxslaYHB — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) September 22, 2024

I wouldn’t go so far as to call Michigan a lock for Trump just yet, but this is undeniably a major development. It’s significant enough that the liberal media is already in panic mode over Ghalib’s endorsement, especially following Harris’s failure to secure backing from the Teamsters union. For example, The Daily Beast, for instance, slammed Ghalib for endorsing Trump, accusing him of supporting a "renowned Islamophobe" and insisting that Trump has a "long history of Islamophobic remarks and actions."