Is Kamala Making Up Lies About Her Biography, Too

It appears Tim Walz may not be the only one on the Democratic Party ticket who has made up fictions about their biography.

As part of the effort to reinvent herself, Kamala decided, upon becoming the presumptive Democratic Party presidential nominee, to make working at McDonald's while in college a key part of her story.

Curiously, it's a detail of her backstory that had gone unmentioned for decades, only first being mentioned during her 2020 presidential run.

"Harris’s work at McDonald’s, which allegedly took place at a franchise in the California Bay Area the summer after her freshman year in college, is a recent addition to her carefully curated life story," notes the Washington Free Beacon. "For decades, Harris never mentioned it, not on the campaign trail nor in two books. It’s absent from a job application and résumé she submitted a year after she graduated from college."

The report continued, "Third-party biographers did not write about it. Not until Harris ran for president in 2019 and spoke to a labor rally in Las Vegas did she mention the job, telling the crowd that she 'was a student when I was working in a McDonald’s.'"

McDonald’s boasts that one in eight Americans has worked at the fast food chain, and Harris, whose campaign is light on policy and heavy on image, has been using her fast food job to portray what the Washington Post, in a credulous piece this month on the Harris-McDonald’s connection, described as "her humble background." (Harris is the daughter of an eminent cancer researcher, whom her campaign calls "a working mother," and a tenured Stanford economist, who split when Harris and her sister were children.) Early this month, Harris’s campaign said she used her McDonald’s wages to pay for college. "Vice President Harris is the daughter of a working mother and worked at a McDonald’s to put herself through college," campaign spokeswoman Lauren Hitt said this month. A pro-Harris super PAC ad said she "work[ed] her way through school at McDonald’s." And former president Bill Clinton, at the Democratic National Convention, joked that "she’ll break my record as president who has spent the most time at McDonald’s."

The liberal media ate up the story like a kid with a Happy Meal, but the campaign is clearly still workshopping the details with focus groups because the narrative behind the story has been tweaked. Originally, her stint at McDonald's was presented as her paying her way through college, but aides, likely realizing that Harris didn't actually come from humble origins, changed the script and said she merely took the job for extra spending money rather than to pay for college. This change came shortly after the Washington Free Beacon questioned the campaign about her McDonald’s claims.

The mainstream media has been uninterested in verifying the claim, reporting details about her alleged McDonald's job that contradicted the campaign's narrative without the slightest curiosity.

Even Snopes concedes there is zero evidence that Kamala actually worked at McDonald's. They report that "aside from Harris' testimony itself, there is no evidence (such as a photo, employment record, or confirmation from a friend or family member) to independently verify the claim."

While this may not be as bad as Tim Walz's stolen valor, it's pretty bad. Harris wants us to believe she was someone from humble origins who values hard work and thought a fake story about working at McDonald's would resonate with voters.