Commerce Secretary Dismisses Scandalous Jobs Numbers Revision Because Trump Said It

On Wednesday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics revised its wildly inflated job numbers for the year through March in a new report. The report revealed that the Harris-Biden administration brazenly overstated job creation by a staggering 818,000 — the largest downward revision in 15 years.

Former president Donald Trump accurately called it a massive scandal.

"MASSIVE SCANDAL! The Harris-Biden Administration has been caught fraudulently manipulating Job Statistics to hide the true extent of the Economic Ruin they have inflicted upon America," Trump said in a post on Truth Social. "New Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that the Administration PADDED THE NUMBERS with an extra 818,000 Jobs that DO NOT EXIST, AND NEVER DID."

Trump continued, "The real Numbers are much worse than that and, if Comrade Kamala gets another four years, millions more Jobs will VANISH overnight, and Inflation will completely destroy our Country. YOUR LIFE SAVINGS WILL BE WIPED OUT. With a TRUMP VICTORY, we will once again have the Greatest Economy in History. MAGA2024!"

Naturally, Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo claimed she wasn't "familiar" with the downward jobs revision after a reporter asked her about it.

"I am curious as to your thoughts on today the Bureau of Labor saying that more than 800,000 fewer jobs were actually created than initially reported," ABC News correspondent Kayna Whitworth asked Raimondo.

Whitworth then played a clip of Trump talking about the Bureau of Labor Statistics report during his rally earlier in the day.

"The administration padded the numbers with an extra – listen to this one – 818,000 jobs that don’t exist," Trump said in the clip. "So they said they existed and they never did exist. They built ‘em up so they could say what a wonderful job they’re doing."

When Whitworth asked Raimondo if the downward revision could be a liability for Kamala Harris, Raimondo played dumb.

"No. When I hear that, first of all, I don’t believe it because I’ve never heard Donald Trump say anything truthful," Raimondo replied.

"It is from the Bureau of Labor," Whitworth explained.

"I'm not familiar with that," Raimondo insisted.

The report had been released earlier in the day.

Harris-Biden Commerce Sec. Gina Raimondo says she doesn't believe new government data that shows almost a million of the jobs the Harris-Biden admin claimed to have "created" don't actually exist.



"I'm not familiar with that." pic.twitter.com/JaAwEWKuNC — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 21, 2024

Think about this for a second. The Harris-Biden administration's Secretary of Commerce claimed she was "not familiar" with a BLS report that had been released earlier that day. The downward revision wasn't even a huge surprise, as reports earlier in the week were estimating a downward revision anywhere between 600,000 to a million jobs.

Either Raimondo is grossly incompetent or she is suffering so badly from Trump Derangement Syndrome that the moment Trump spoke of the downward revision, it became untrue.

One might think that the Secretary of Commerce would be in tune with major economic news — even scandalous developments like the nearly million jobs that never existed even though the Harris-Biden administration originally claimed it did.