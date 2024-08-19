The Chaos Begins: Pro-Hamas Rioters Break Down Perimeter at DNC

Well, that didn't take long.

As expected, thousands and thousands of antisemitic, pro-Palestinian protesters descended upon Chicago on Monday for the start of the Democratic National Convention—where local law enforcement and business owners have been bracing for violence and rioting.

The protesters were meant to be confined to specific areas, but wound up breaching the perimeter.

Pro-Palestinian protesters have breached through a police barrier erected outside the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. A number of protesters scrambled to gain access to the event ahead of President Joe Biden’s speech. Thousands of flag-waving pro-Palestinian protesters gathered in the Windy City on Monday in a show of force against his administration's support for Israel in the Gaza war.

Breaking: Far-left protesters have broken and breached the protective barrier outside the DNC in Chicago. pic.twitter.com/4Mo3K4UtiL — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) August 19, 2024

🚨 Pro-Palestine Protesters SWARM Chicago during the DNC Convention



pic.twitter.com/axDvG1vnWo — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 19, 2024

🚨🚨🚨 DNC Security perimeter fence has been completely stormed and overrun by pro-Hamas protestors pic.twitter.com/lRpdsXTry7 — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) August 19, 2024

🚨 #BREAKING: The perimeter fence has been BROKEN DOWN by “protestors” at the DNC in Chicago



WHERE ARE THE POLICE AND NATIONAL GUARD? pic.twitter.com/IWjLfR1kYz — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 19, 2024

Protesters even had clashes with police.

Chicago — Riot police are trying to push back far-left protesters who stormed the security perimeter of the DNC. Rioters had cut open the first protective barrier and flooded in. pic.twitter.com/4FHqOVzl6m — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) August 19, 2024

There is currently a standoff happening between the Pro-Palestinian protestors who are trying to break into the DNC and the police officers who are trying to stop them | @FrontlinesTPUSA pic.twitter.com/5L8u8TTPxy — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) August 19, 2024

Another gate has come down and protestors are officially flooding the first barrier protecting the United Center and the DNC | @FrontlinesTPUSA pic.twitter.com/hh8T9dsEMu — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) August 19, 2024

The media nevertheless downplayed the chaos, insisting that fewer protesters came than expected.

Organizers expected tens of thousands of protesters to attend, Hatem Abudayyeh, a spokesman for the group said on Monday morning. Despite several thousand protesters arriving by the afternoon, their numbers were fewer than expected and the park was only half-full. The coalition of more than 200 groups includes those advocating for a variety of causes from reproductive rights to racial justice. Many people were coming from Palestinian and Arab communities in Illinois and neighbouring states, organizers said last week.

However, more protesters are expected to arrive.