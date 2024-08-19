The Chaos Begins: Pro-Hamas Rioters Break Down Perimeter at DNC

Matt Margolis | 7:32 PM on August 19, 2024
AP Photo/Noah Berger

Well, that didn't take long. 

As expected, thousands and thousands of antisemitic, pro-Palestinian protesters descended upon Chicago on Monday for the start of the Democratic National Convention—where local law enforcement and business owners have been bracing for violence and rioting.

The protesters were meant to be confined to specific areas, but wound up breaching the perimeter.

Pro-Palestinian protesters have breached through a police barrier erected outside the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

A number of protesters scrambled to gain access to the event ahead of President Joe Biden’s speech.

Thousands of flag-waving pro-Palestinian protesters gathered in the Windy City on Monday in a show of force against his administration's support for Israel in the Gaza war.

Protesters even had clashes with police.

The media nevertheless downplayed the chaos, insisting that fewer protesters came than expected.

Organizers expected tens of thousands of protesters to attend, Hatem Abudayyeh, a spokesman for the group said on Monday morning.

Despite several thousand protesters arriving by the afternoon, their numbers were fewer than expected and the park was only half-full.

The coalition of more than 200 groups includes those advocating for a variety of causes from reproductive rights to racial justice. Many people were coming from Palestinian and Arab communities in Illinois and neighbouring states, organizers said last week. 

However, more protesters are expected to arrive.

One protester at the event said they were doubtful the party would change its stance on Gaza.

“It'll never happen,” said Mwalimu Sundiata Keita, “It's the policy of the party to support Israel, and until that policy changes, that's the way it's going to be.”

Senan Shaqdeh, 54, a member of the executive committee of the Palestinian American Organizations Network, said additional buses from as far away as Florida were expected to deliver more protesters to the site of the march throughout the day.

“The Democratic Party should not expect business as usual,” Shaqdeh said.

Matt Margolis

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected]

You can follow Matt on Twitter, GETTR, Truth Social, Facebook, MeWe, and Rumble.

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: DNC ELECTION 2024

