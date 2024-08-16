From Stolen Valor to 'White Guy' Tacos, Walz Is a True Phony Baloney

Donald Trump had a two-hour-long unscripted and substantive interview with Elon Musk this week, and the Harris-Walz campaign responded by producing a heavily scripted and produced interview between Harris and Walz which didn't even last for ten minutes.

Advertisement

And those ten minutes were completely devoid of substance. For example, of all the things the video chose to lead with, was when Walz said, apropos of who knows what, "Like, I have white guy tacos and, like black—"

"What does that mean, like mayonnaise and tuna?" asked Kamala. "What are you doing?"

"Pretty much ground beef and cheese."

"That's okay. Do you put any flavor in it?"

"No. Oh, cool. Here's the deal. No. They said to be careful and let her know this: that black pepper is the top of the spice level in Minnesota. You know?"

As bad as that is, watch the actual video and try not to flinch at how cringeworthy it is.

Listen, I’m just not much of a spice guy. pic.twitter.com/u9yadJBMh2 — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) August 15, 2024

I'm not exactly sure when it became a stereotype that white people don't like spice or when it became okay to use racial stereotypes — oh wait, they're okay when they're about white people. Perhaps the biggest question I have is how the campaign thought this was a good idea.

Think about everything that's happening right now, the problems we are facing in the country and indeed the world, and there isn't a single piece of substantive conversation about policy in their entire 9:55 video. It's like they're not even taking the election seriously, and they can just slide into the White House by being "folksy."

Advertisement

Somehow, it's even worse. Walz's attempt in this overproduced video to be that folksy, relatable midwestern dad is not even true.

Despite Walz's claim that white people — particularly Minnesotans — don't like spice and that black pepper is at the top of the spice level for them, in 2016, Walz won then-Sen. Al Franken’s sixth annual hotdish competition for the Minnesota congressional delegation.

"On Wednesday, the 158th anniversary of Minnesota becoming a state, Walz’s Turkey Taco Tot Hotdish was named the winner in U.S. Sen. Al Franken’s sixth annual hotdish competition for the Minnesota congressional delegation," the NU Journal reported on May 12, 2016. "Franken started the friendly hotdish off as a way to bring the delegation together and celebrate a Minnesota culinary tradition. After a blind taste test of all 10 Minnesota congressional members’ hotdishes, judges named Walz’s dish the 2016 winner, the third time in four years he has won. Walz’s Turkey Trot Tater-Tot Hotdish took the top prize in 2014, and his Hermann the German Hotdish took first place in 2013."

Now, let's look at the recipe for his winning dish.

Tim’s Turkey Taco Tot Hotdish 1 lb ground turkey

1 large red bell pepper (or two medium ones)

1 yellow onion

1 can sliced black olives

1 can diced mild green chilies

1 bottle taco sauce (medium)

1 16 oz sour cream

1 bag of frozen tots

4 cups shredded cheddar cheese

3 cups sweet corn

cherry tomatoes

green onions

shredded iceberg lettuce

paprika

chili powder

onion powder

garlic powder

olive oil

Advertisement

A few things that stand out in the recipe are the lack of black pepper and the inclusion of green chiles, paprika, and chili powder.

Now ask yourself why Walz feels the need to falsely portray himself as a man averse to spiciness. Did the campaign sponsor a poll? Did it convene a focus group to determine that this was the politically expedient position?

How much of his backstory is fictional? This may not be as serious as his stolen valor, but this does tell us just how desperately phony the guy is.