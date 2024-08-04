The One Question Trump Can Ask to End Kamala’s Campaign

I'm not gonna lie: Trump shifted his campaign off course last week and needs to get back on track. He's not going to win any votes on the issue of whether Kamala Harris used to promote herself as Indian-American and now primarily identifies as black. It's a waste of time that does more to rile up the left than anything else. Nor is he going to help himself in Georgia by attacking the popular Republican governor there.

Sure, no one will care in a week, but that's not the point. We're in the home stretch of this campaign and the race has been reset, and one could argue some unforced errors on Trump's part have helped Kamala Harris gain some ground.

So, what does Donald Trump need to do? According to pollster and strategist Frank Luntz, there's only one question Trump needs to ask voters to win the election. Luntz xplained what that is during an appearance on "The Issue Is" show with Elex Michaelson.

"So what's the word choice for Trump against terrorists?" Michaelson asked Luntz.

"Can you name one thing she did as vice president, and leave it at that," Luntz replied. "Can you name one thing she accomplished as vice president—ten words."

"Can you name one thing she accomplished as Vice President?"@FrankLuntz suggests what he thinks would be Donald Trump's most effective message against Kamala Harris.



"She did nothing."@Elex_Michaelson hosts @TheIssueIsShow pic.twitter.com/VRDbN5Nr9v — The Issue Is (@TheIssueIsShow) August 3, 2024

Luntz makes a very legitimate point. Attendees of Vice President Kamala Harris' speech at the American Federation of Teachers' Convention last month struggled to identify any of Harris' policy achievements when asked afterward—and those who came up with something really just leaned on what her agenda is when they couldn't cite anything she actually did.

"I really don't know much of what she did," Bernard, an independent voter from New York, told Fox News Digital Thursday at the annual event in Houston, Texas. "I'm not sure I know enough about her accomplishments to answer that question," said Eric, a Harris supporter from Massachusetts. Harris' address to ATF members highlighted campaign hot-button topics, such as eliminating voter ID to expand mail-in voting, banning assault rifles, protecting LGBTQ+ rights and restoring national access to abortion . Two attendees told Fox News Digital that the Biden-Harris administration "delivered for working people" and described the vice president as "a great provider for working people, especially children."

"She was Number Two in this country, and she was given the responsibility for immigration," Luntz continued. "How's immigration working out? [...] How successful has she been? What else did Joe Biden task her to do? In our lifetime, we've seen Dick Cheney—who was arguably as powerful as the president—vice president. And Joe Biden, when he was vice president, had specific responsibilities under the Obama administration. She did nothing."

The question is, can Trump stay on message and keep his campaign focused? With roughly three months left in the election, Trump has to run a disciplined campaign. I hope he can do that.