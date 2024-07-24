Trump Campaign Files FEC Complaint Over Biden/Harris Funds Transfer

On Tuesday, former President Donald Trump's campaign filed a Federal Election Commission (FEC) complaint accusing President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris of the “largest campaign finance violation in American history” over the apparent transfer of $91.5 million to the newly formed Harris presidential campaign, reports the New York Post.

“Kamala Harris is seeking to perpetrate a $91.5 million dollar [sic] heist of Joe Biden’s leftover campaign cash — a brazen money grab that would constitute the single largest excessive contribution and biggest violation in the history of the Federal Election Campaign Act of 1971,” Trump campaign general counsel David Warrington wrote in the official FEC complaint.

The complaint was filed against Harris, Biden, the 81-year-old president’s principal campaign committee – renamed Harris for President on Sunday – and the committee’s treasurer. It further describes the effort to repurpose the $91.5 million left in Biden’s campaign account to Harris as “fraudulent” and a “mockery of our campaign finance laws.” Warrington argues that there is “no provision in federal campaign finance law for Kamala Harris to take over Joe Biden’s candidacy” and assume “control of his campaign” by simply amending forms on file with FEC. He also claims that Harris, 59, is ineligible to inherit Biden’s war chest because she did not file a statement of candidacy designating Biden for President as one of her authorized committees. The complaint refers to Harris as a “separate individual candidate competing for the Democratic Party’s nomination” in reasoning that the transfer of funds amounts to a “massive excessive contribution from Biden for President” to the vice president. “The Commission must immediately find reason to believe and quickly end this ongoing violation,” Warrington’s letter concludes.

Naturally, the Harris campaign doesn't see anything shady about her just inheriting Biden's campaign war chest.

“Team Harris will continue to build on our more than 250 coordinated offices and more than 1,300 coordinated staffers across the battleground states – just like we built on the $240 million cash on hand that we had at launch this week, raising $100 million in our first 36 hours and signing up 58,000 volunteers,” Harris campaign spokesperson Charles Lutvak said in a statement. “Republicans may be jealous that Democrats are energized to defeat Donald Trump and his MAGA allies, but baseless legal claims – like the ones they’ve made for years to try to suppress votes and steal elections – will only distract them while we sign up volunteers, talk to voters, and win this election."

A Harris campaign official also insists that the Biden fundraising committees have consistently been authorized for both Biden and Harris, with the only difference being the name change.

However, this likely won't be a simple process. FEC Chairman Sean Cooksey, a Trump appointee, told NPR that handing the Biden campaign war chest to Harris is "unprecedented" and may lead to legal challenges. He expects the matter to go through the FEC and potentially the courts. However, former Democratic FEC Commissioner Dara Lindenbaum told The Hill that Harris is entitled to the campaign funds and can continue using them.