REPORT: Joe Biden May Be Hiding Another Illness From the Public

For years now, honest voices on the right have called out Joe Biden's various "senior moments" and raised questions about his physical and cognitive health. While the signs of dementia have been obvious for a while now, it was only after Biden's performance at the debate that voices on the left finally admitted that something is wrong with Joe Biden. But has the White House been covering up more than just dementia?

Visitor logs obtained by the New York Post reveal that President Joe Biden's primary physician repeatedly consulted with a Parkinson's disease specialist at the White House.

According to the Parkinson's Foundation, Parkinson's disease is "a chronic neurologic condition" that "causes a gradual loss of the nerve cells in the brain that produce the neurotransmitter dopamine," and can cause "decreased facial expression, soft speech, and difficulty swallowing." Eventually "postural instability develops, resulting in a slow, imbalanced shuffling gait, which can result in falls."

Does this sound familiar to anyone?

Dr. Kevin Cannard, a Parkinson’s disease expert at Walter Reed Medical Center, met with Dr. Kevin O’Connor, and two others at the White House residence clinic on Jan. 17, according to the records, which emerge as questions continue to swirl about the 81-year-old president’s mental health in the wake of his debate debacle last week with former President Trump. Dr. John E. Atwood, a cardiologist at Walter Reed, was also in the 5 P.M. meeting, the White House visitor logs show. The fourth person has not been identified in the logs from that day, when Biden was at the White House and hosted House and Senate leaders to press them for more Ukraine funding, according to his official schedule. Cannard is an authority on Parkinson’s who has worked at Walter Reed for nearly 20 years. Since 2012, he has served as the “neurology specialist supporting the White House Medical Unit,” according to his LinkedIn. His most recent paper was published in August 2023 in the journal Parkinsonism & Related Disorders, and focuses on the “early-stage” of the crippling disease.

According to Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Texas), who served as the physician for both Presidents Obama and Trump, it's highly likely the meeting focused on President Biden's health since that's White House physician Kevin O'Connor's main responsibility.

"The President feels well and this year's physical identified no new concerns," O'Connor wrote in his annual report on Biden's health back in February. "He continues to be fit for duty and fully executes all of his responsibilities without any exemptions or accommodations."

In 2023, O'Connor infamously described Biden as a "healthy, vigorous 80-year-old male who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the presidency," which raised serious questions about a cover-up of Biden's health issues. According to his February 2024 health report, Biden was given "an extremely detailed neurologic exam," but allegedly nothing was found "consistent with any cerebellar or other central neurological disorder, such as stroke, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson's or ascending lateral sclerosis, nor are there any signs of cervical myelopathy."

Naturally, the White House deflected when asked about why the specialists were brought to the White House.

“A wide variety of specialists from the Walter Reed system visit the White House complex to treat thousands of military personnel who work on the grounds,” a White House spokesman told the New York Post.



