WATCH: Joe Biden Disses Young Black Woman at Rally and You Can’t Help But Feel Bad For Her

Another Biden moment has gone viral, and it's not a senior moment. It was actually a moment some would argue was racist.

Keep in mind, Joe Biden has spent his entire presidency pandering to minorities. Nary a day goes by where he doesn't pat himself on the back for having "the most diverse administration" in history, for picking a black woman as his running mate, and for nominating a black woman to the Supreme Court.

That's what he does for the cameras, anyway. He wants to create a presidential legacy of being a champion of diversity.

Yet, none of that makes up for his history of racism. As we've documented here at PJ Media, Biden has made racist comments for years. I suspect many in the Democratic Party know he's racist. Heck, the biggest moment of Kamala Harris's short-lived presidential campaign was accusing Joe Biden of being racist for his past opposition to busing and his willingness to work with Democrat segregationists.

And, many are saying that ol' racist Joe reared his ugly head again during a campaign rally in Wisconsin after he blatantly snubbed a black girl who appeared really excited to see him in order to take selfies with a couple of old white women.

Video of the incident has gone viral, and it will be impossible not to feel sorry for the poor girl as her face transitions from one of pure joy to one of utter sadness.

Smitten black girl rejected by Biden who instead stopped to take selfies with old angry white women. pic.twitter.com/iKWM52AMeP — John Curtis (@Johnmcurtis) July 5, 2024

It's a horrifying moment to watch Biden hug and take selfies with everyone else but this black girl.

On the one hand, it's not surprising at all. Joe Biden once praised segregationist Democrat George Wallace as "someone who’s not afraid to stand up and offend people, someone who wouldn’t pander but would say what the American people know in their gut is right." He even boasted that Wallace considered him "one of the outstanding young politicians of America."

During a congressional hearing on anti-busing legislation in 1977, Biden, who sided with segregationists, expressed his desire to "ensure we do have orderly integration of society," emphasizing he was "not just talking about education but all of society."

He then added, "Unless we do something about this, my children are going to grow up in a jungle, the jungle being a racial jungle with tensions having built so high that it is going to explode at some point. We have got to make some move on this."

In 2007, Biden made a widely criticized remark about Barack Obama, referring to him as "the first mainstream African American who is articulate and bright and clean and a nice-looking guy" to run for president. This comment raised questions about whether Biden was suggesting previous African American presidential candidates like Jesse Jackson, Alan Keyes, Carol Moseley Braun, and Al Sharpton were not articulate or clean enough. Despite claiming his comments were taken out of context, many found the racial implications troubling.

In 2020, Biden made headlines by suggesting that black Americans who consider voting for Trump are not truly black.

Joe Biden sparked controversy during the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre in the summer of 2021 when he asserted that, unlike their white counterparts, black entrepreneurs lack access to lawyers, which felt like an echo of the time he suggested that all poor kids are non-white.

These remarks define who Joe Biden really is, and this incident with the black girl in Wisconsin just adds the huge pile of evidence of Biden's true feelings about African Americans.

I wonder if the mainstream media will report on what Biden did to that poor girl.

