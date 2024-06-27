WATCH: Tucker Carlson Gloriously Destroys Aussie Reporter

Tucker Carlson has given us another must-see moment. This time, you just have to see how he destroyed a "journalist'" while he was on a speaking tour in Australia. The reporter clearly had no idea what she was in for when she tried to challenge Carlson's views on "replacement theory" by completely making up what he had said on the issue.

Advertisement

"So you talked a little bit about immigration, and in the past, you've talked about how white Australians, Americans, and Europeans, are being replaced by non-white immigrants in what is often referred to as the great replacement theory," she claimed.

As she attempted to continue with her question, Carlson interrupted, "Have I said whites were being replaced?"

Suddenly, the reporter's confidence in what she was asking dropped. "Well..." she started to say.

"I don't think I've said that," Carlson told her.

"Well, it's been mentioned on your show four thousand times," she claimed without evidence, prompting Carlson to challenge her as to when he said this. One might think a journalist would have a quote ready to prove her claim.

She didn't. She just insisted that he had made that claim before. "You have said that before," she told him.

"Really? I would challenge you to cite that because I'm pretty sure I haven't said that," he pointed out. "I said native-born Americans are being replaced, including blacks."

The reporter seemed confused about what a native-born American is.

"Native-born Americans, Americans like black Americans, African Americans have been in the United States," Carlson explained. "in many cases, their families for over 400 years, and their concerns are every bit as real and valid and alive to me as the concerns of white people whose families have been there 400 years. I've never said whites are being replaced, not one time, and you can't cite it, so..."

Advertisement

"I believe that's untrue," the reporter replied.

I guess that settles that, right? She doesn't believe it, so it must not be true.

Carlson effectively demonstrates here how to deal with dishonest journalists: don't let them get away with making claims that aren't true just because they are trying to push a narrative. Demand they cite it. Ask them for evidence.

As Carlson showed, the liberal media is too concerned with pushing its preferred narrative to waste time verifying its claims. What was particularly fascinating about the above exchange is how the liberal reporter was so committed to the narrative that she essentially expected Carlson and the entire audience to take her at her word, even though she had no evidence to support her claim.

Worse yet, she continued to double down on her lies with the long-debunked accusation that he inspired the Buffalo, N.Y., mass shooter.

"Okay, well, umm, this is the same theory, or as you say idea, that has inspired the New York Buffalo shooting where eleven black Americans were killed, two white Americans were killed," she started to say before Carlson nearly burst out laughing.

For the record, the shooter’s manifesto described himself as a former communist who considered himself in the “mild-moderate authoritarian left category.”

Advertisement

"How do they get people this stupid in the media?" Carlson asked. "I guess it doesn't pay well. Look, I'm sorry, I've lived among people like you for too long, and I don't mean to call you stupid — maybe you're just pretending to be — but I've never, I'm totally against violence. I'm totally against the war in Ukraine, for example, which doubtless you support, and like all dutiful liberals support more carnage. I don't. I hate mass shootings, actually."

Enjoy the entire exchange.