Nancy Pelosi Got Caught, and Now She's Scrambling With Damage Control

In the immediate aftermath of the Jan. 6, 2021 breach of the U.S. Capitol, then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was recorded admitting responsibility for the inadequate security that day. But now she's saying you shouldn't believe your lyin' eyes.

“You’re gonna ask me in the middle of the thing, when they’ve already breached the inaugural stuff, ‘should we call the Capitol Police?’" Pelosi says in the video, which her daughter recorded. "I mean the National Guard. Why weren’t the National Guard there to begin with?”

“They thought that they had sufficient resources—” her chief of staff, Terri McCullough, told her.

“It’s not a question of how they had … they don’t know!" Pelosi replied. "They clearly didn’t know, and I take responsibility for not having them just prepare for more.”

"I take responsibility."



This narrative-busting video contradicts everything Democrats have claimed about the January 6 Capitol riot, and naturally, Pelosi's team pushed back.

"Numerous independent fact-checkers have confirmed again and again that Speaker Pelosi did not plan her own assassination on January 6th," a spokesperson for Pelosi said in a statement. "As the footage in its entirety plainly shows, Speaker Pelosi sprang into action in response to the attack on the Capitol — mobilizing the defense of the Capitol, urging the Administration to deploy the National Guard and coordinating the continuity of government."

The statement continued, "Cherry-picked, out-of-context clips do not change the fact that the Speaker of the House is not in charge of the security of the Capitol Complex — on January 6th or any other day of the week. Three years later, House Republicans are still attempting to whitewash the deadly insurrection."

Pelosi even went on MSNBC (of course) to deny that she ever took responsibility for the security failures on Jan. 6, 2021. And she picked the right outlet to go to for this purpose. Upon playing the bombshell video, MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace pretended to be dumbfounded at why folks "on the right" were making a big deal of the video.

"Why do you think this has stirred up and... a brouhaha on the right and in some corners of the media today?" Wallace asked.

"Well, because the fact is that the president of the United States, the former president, and his toadies do not want to face the facts," Pelosi replied. "They're trying to do revisionist history on January 6. But we cannot let us be dragged into their, again, false impression of what happened that day. They know what happened that day. They know how serious it is and was and continues to have an impact on our country. And yet they want to call the people who were in there hostages."

A false impression? Really? In the January 6 video, Pelosi literally said "I take responsibility" for the lack of security.

Further, if the video wasn't a huge bombshell, why didn't the infamous January 6 Committee release it? Why was it hidden until now?