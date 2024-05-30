LAWFARE BACKFIRE: Trump's Donation Page Crashes

Matt Margolis | 6:17 PM on May 30, 2024
AP Photo/Seth Wenig, Pool

If you were outraged by the bogus verdict from the bogus Trump trial and decided to donate money to Donald Trump's campaign, you were not alone. Trump's donation page was apparently so overwhelmed after the verdict was announced that it crashed.

Advertisement

“They wouldn't give us a venue change. We were at 5% or 6% in this district, in this area. This was a rigged, disgraceful trial that the real verdict is going to be November 5, by the people,” Trump said after the verdict. “And they know what happened here, and everybody knows what happened here. You have a Soros-backed DA, and the whole thing — we didn't do a thing wrong.”

Some have been able to successfully contribute to Trump's campaign; others have not. Many are predicting a huge fundraising haul for Trump.

Advertisement

"Today is a shameful day in American history. Democrats cheered as they convicted the leader of the opposing party on ridiculous charges, predicated on the testimony of a disbarred, convicted felon. This was a purely political exercise, not a legal one," House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) said in a statement. "The weaponization of our justice system has been a hallmark of the Biden Administration, and the decision today is further evidence that Democrats will stop at nothing to silence dissent and crush their political opponents.  The American people see this as lawfare, and they know it is wrong—and dangerous. President Trump will rightfully appeal this absurd verdict—and he WILL WIN!"

This is a major turning point in America, and it's scary to think that this has happened. We have to continue fighting to save this country from the Democrats, who are trying to destroy it. If you want to join our fight for truth and justice, become a VIP member today. We're offering our biggest discount ever — 60% off new memberships with the promo code WITCHHUNT. This reduces the cost of a standard annual VIP membership to about $1.60 a month ($3/month for VIP Gold). 

Advertisement
Matt Margolis

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected]

You can follow Matt on Twitter, GETTR, Truth Social, Facebook, MeWe, and Rumble.

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: DONALD TRUMP LAWFARE

Recommended

BREAKING: Manhattan Jury Finds Former President Guilty in Bookkeeping Case Victoria Taft
'FIXED'—Judge Gave the NYC Jury a 55-Page Road Map to Find Trump Guilty Victoria Taft
Our Country Will Never Be the Same After the Shameful Trump Verdict Matt Margolis
Here’s What Biden’s Campaign Wants to Keep Secret About His Philly Rally Matt Margolis
Jonathan Turley Explains What's Going on With the Trump Jury Matt Margolis
Chinese National Charged With Stealing an Eye-Popping $5.9 Billion in COVID Relief Funds Rick Moran

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
The Trump Trial Is the Most 'Two Americas' Thing I've Ever Seen
Chinese Illegals Flood U.S. as CCP Threatens War
The 'Housing Crisis' No One Is Talking About
Advertisement