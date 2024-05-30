LAWFARE BACKFIRE: Trump's Donation Page Crashes

If you were outraged by the bogus verdict from the bogus Trump trial and decided to donate money to Donald Trump's campaign, you were not alone. Trump's donation page was apparently so overwhelmed after the verdict was announced that it crashed.

BREAKING: Trump donation page CRASHES after guilty verdict. pic.twitter.com/l1nJ14ojKb — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 30, 2024

The Trump donation site crashed pic.twitter.com/ofP4Dpzwl5 — Karli Bonne’ 🇺🇸 (@KarluskaP) May 30, 2024 “They wouldn't give us a venue change. We were at 5% or 6% in this district, in this area. This was a rigged, disgraceful trial that the real verdict is going to be November 5, by the people,” Trump said after the verdict. “And they know what happened here, and everybody knows what happened here. You have a Soros-backed DA, and the whole thing — we didn't do a thing wrong.” Some have been able to successfully contribute to Trump's campaign; others have not. Many are predicting a huge fundraising haul for Trump. I just donated to Trump.



The donation page crashed from traffic.



This is the hill to die on. — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) May 30, 2024 I've never made a political donation in my entire life.



I don't particularly care for Trump, if I'm being honest. I think he's a better choice than Biden, but that's about it.



I think I'm going to donate to @realDonaldTrump's campaign. — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) May 30, 2024 Trumps bout to raise a billion dollars in donations — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) May 30, 2024 I’ve been trying to donate to #Trump since the verdict came out, but I can’t get through to his donation website. I finally got through to one and it crashed as soon as I put my donation in and hit the send button! So my donation didn’t go through, but I’ll keep trying. — 🇧 🇷 🇾 🇦 🇳#🟦 (@Hershofoingar) May 30, 2024 Can’t even get into Winred website to donate to Trump! Very good sign that he is raking in massive amounts of money! — Bunsen Burner (@BunsenB91371397) May 30, 2024 These idiot liberals may have just gotten Trump elected. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) May 30, 2024

There are so many people trying to donate to Trump, his donation page has crashed… — Emily Hewertson 🇬🇧 (@emilyhewertson) May 30, 2024

Well, @WinRed is under maintenance. Trump is going to raise a ton of cash today once the site is up and running. pic.twitter.com/3FPKbzxrwt — Matt Margolis (@mattmargolis) May 30, 2024

"Today is a shameful day in American history. Democrats cheered as they convicted the leader of the opposing party on ridiculous charges, predicated on the testimony of a disbarred, convicted felon. This was a purely political exercise, not a legal one," House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) said in a statement. "The weaponization of our justice system has been a hallmark of the Biden Administration, and the decision today is further evidence that Democrats will stop at nothing to silence dissent and crush their political opponents. The American people see this as lawfare, and they know it is wrong—and dangerous. President Trump will rightfully appeal this absurd verdict—and he WILL WIN!"



