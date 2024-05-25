How Bad is Joe Biden? This Bad.

I've always found it difficult to understand how anyone who runs a business can support Democrats and their burdensome policies and regulations, yet many do and some industries in particular are the worst offenders.

Well, it appears now that some are starting to wake up

Silicon Valley investors, who have historically displayed staunch support for Democratic candidates, are bucking the trend this year by shifting allegiance away from President Biden and openly embracing former President Donald Trump.

It's a bit of a surprising twist in this year's election, yet, completely understandable if you ask me.

"Prominent moguls such as David Sacks, Chamath Palihapitiya, Marc Andreessen and Shaun Maguire have grown disillusioned with signature Biden policy proposals such as his call for a 25% 'billionaire tax' as well as antitrust crackdowns waged by the Federal Trade Commission," explains the New York Post.

“It’s impossible to support Biden,” Keith Rabois, an early executive at PayPal who also played a role in the growth of LinkedIn, Square and Slide, told the New York Times.

While Rabois said he was not a fan of Trump, he would be “focused on electing a GOP Congress and Senate.” Tech executives are also unhappy with the stringent regulations imposed on the cryptocurrency sector by Gary Gensler, Biden’s pick to head the Securities and Exchange Commission. Lina Khan, Biden’s chair of the FTC, has sought to move aggressively against large tech companies that critics say have amassed too much power in the marketplace. Khan unsuccessfully challenged Microsoft’s $70 billion acquisition of video game maker Activision Blizzard as well as Meta’s attempt to buy virtual reality startup Within. Last year, the FTC sued Amazon, accusing the e-commerce giant of being a monopoly. Andreessen, founder of powerhouse VC firm Andreessen Horowitz, recently said there are “real issues” with the Biden administration.

You think? In a recent podcast interview, Andreessen pointed out that a second Trump administration would be staffed with “very different kinds of people,” particularly at the SEC and FTC. And he's certainly right.

Ben Horowitz, co-founder of Andreessen Horowitz, wrote in a blog post last year that his company would support any politician who backed “an optimistic technology-enabled future.” Sacks, the entrepreneur and investor who made his fortune as chief operating officer at PayPal during its early days, plans to host a fundraiser for Trump as well as interview the former president on his “All In” podcast. Following the incident, Sacks said the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the US Capitol disqualified Trump from elected office. But four years of a Biden presidency have changed Sacks’ mind, according to the New York Times.

It's hard to imagine a more powerful and telling change of heart. But that's a testament to how devastatingly awful the Biden administration has been.

The only question I have is: Why did it take so long for them to figure this out? Joe Biden hasn't exactly governed differently from past Democrats, particularly Barack Obama, whose presidency Joe Biden has modeled his own after. I suspect many pundits on the right have pointed out that Silicon Valley and other industries that have typically supported Democrats over the years have been literally voting against their best interests for so long now.

It's good that they're finally waking up but, really, why did it take so long?