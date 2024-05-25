How Bad is Joe Biden? This Bad.

I've always found it difficult to understand how anyone who runs a business can support Democrats and their burdensome policies and regulations, yet many do and some industries in particular are the worst offenders.
Well, it appears now that some are starting to wake up
Silicon Valley investors, who have historically displayed staunch support for Democratic candidates, are bucking the trend this year by shifting allegiance away from President Biden and openly embracing former President Donald Trump.
It's a bit of a surprising twist in this year's election, yet, completely understandable if you ask me.
"Prominent moguls such as David Sacks, Chamath Palihapitiya, Marc Andreessen and Shaun Maguire have grown disillusioned with signature Biden policy proposals such as his call for a 25% 'billionaire tax' as well as antitrust crackdowns waged by the Federal Trade Commission," explains the New York Post.
“It’s impossible to support Biden,” Keith Rabois, an early executive at PayPal who also played a role in the growth of LinkedIn, Square and Slide, told the New York Times.
You think? In a recent podcast interview, Andreessen pointed out that a second Trump administration would be staffed with “very different kinds of people,” particularly at the SEC and FTC. And he's certainly right.
Ben Horowitz, co-founder of Andreessen Horowitz, wrote in a blog post last year that his company would support any politician who backed “an optimistic technology-enabled future.”
Sacks, the entrepreneur and investor who made his fortune as chief operating officer at PayPal during its early days, plans to host a fundraiser for Trump as well as interview the former president on his “All In” podcast.
Following the incident, Sacks said the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the US Capitol disqualified Trump from elected office.
But four years of a Biden presidency have changed Sacks’ mind, according to the New York Times.
It's hard to imagine a more powerful and telling change of heart. But that's a testament to how devastatingly awful the Biden administration has been.
Related: So Much for Biden Winning Over Haley Voters
The only question I have is: Why did it take so long for them to figure this out? Joe Biden hasn't exactly governed differently from past Democrats, particularly Barack Obama, whose presidency Joe Biden has modeled his own after. I suspect many pundits on the right have pointed out that Silicon Valley and other industries that have typically supported Democrats over the years have been literally voting against their best interests for so long now.
It's good that they're finally waking up but, really, why did it take so long?
Join the conversation as a VIP Member